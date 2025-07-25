Bose QuietComfort ANC Headphones For $120 Off Is A Banging Deal





If you're not rocking a solid set of headphones or earbuds, are you really and truly jamming out to your playlist? Maybe so, but if you want to take things to the next level, consider ditching those budget headphones you picked up from a blue light special at K-Mart and replacing them with something decidedly higher end, like Bose's QuietComfort cans.





Bose QuietComfort for $229 at Amazon (save $120), which is a hefty 34% discount over the MSRP. You can also find them for $229 at Best Buy if you prefer. Yes, they're more expensive than anything you'll find at the clearance rack at the thrift store. But right now you can score thefor, which is a hefty 34% discount over the MSRP. You can also find them forif you prefer.





Bose QuietComfort + Green Extreme 20W 2-Port Wall Charger bundle that's on sale for $232.99 at Amazon (save $130). We busted out the abacus and figured out that the bundle deal is the equivalent to paying a mere $3.99 extra for the 20W charger. That's a bargain, folks. Yet another discounted purchase option is thethat's on sale for. We busted out the abacus and figured out that the bundle deal is the equivalent to paying a mere $3.99 extra for the 20W charger. That's a bargain, folks.





Either way, the QuietComfort is one of the most popular headphone options, and for good reason. They're comfortable, they deliver great sound with an adjustable EQ to tune the sound profile to your liking, they offer excellent active noise cancellation (ANC), and battery life ir really good at up to 24 hours on a single charge (a 15-minute charge yields up to 2.5 hours).





Note that you're not limited to the black colorway that's linked. A whole bunch of other colors are available for the same price (including with the bundle deal). Just hit the link and select the one you want.













Marshall Major V, which is marked down to $99.99 at Amazon (save $60). This 'limited time deal' represents a 38% discount over the MSRP and brings these cans down to all-time low price. Looking for something that's is more affordable and with a more of a studio vibe? Then check out the, which is marked down to. This 'limited time deal' represents a 38% discount over the MSRP and brings these cans down to all-time low price.





We haven't sampled these, but Marshall is a notable brand. Additionally, we do have some experience with Marshall's audio products, and namely its Action III portable speaker that was recently listed for 47% off. It's an impressive portable speaker, and given our experience with it, we'd be willing to take a flier on the Major V.





According to Marshall, the Major V delivers "thunderous bass, smooth mids, and crisp treble." It also features a rugged and foldable design, a customizable M-button (defaults to Spotify Tap), wireless charging, and a rated battery life of 100+ hours. Groovy.





