Cyber Monday Deals Rock With Bose QC 35 II Headphones And Jaybird Wireless Buds At Up To 44% Off





If you are trying to get some work done, relax, or just block the world out for a moment, some decent headphones or earbuds could be just the trick. Right now, Amazon has some excellent deals on audio gear that you do not want to miss this Cyber Monday.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones

Bose is one of the brands to beat when it comes to headphones, and these are sure to please. The most significant feature is the three levels of noise cancellation that this headset offers, so you can tailor your level of silence to your situation. Another nifty trick is that the QuietComfort 35 II is Alexa-enabled, so you can go from jamming out to getting questions answered in an instant without having to take off the headphones. Moreover, the music should play all day long wherever you go, as it is rated for up to 20 hours of use and is splash resistant if you want to get a quick workout in or get caught in the rain. You can pick up the Bose QuietComfort 35 IIs for just $199.99 right now in any of the three color options below:

Jaybird Vista





Perhaps headphones are not the right choice, especially for any amount of physical work above leisurely walking around. Thus, earbuds are the way to go, and Amazon has a rocking deal on Jaybird Vista earbuds that are built for work and play. Jaybird claims that these earbuds are “earthproof,” meaning you can drop them, splash them, crush them, or get them sweaty and they should be fine (though we don’t recommend intentionally doing those things).





Aside from the "nearly indestructible" claims, these should have decent audio quality as well. Users can customize EQ settings and choose one of three ear gels that fit, so the Vista is secure and sounds good. Once in your ears, you will be able to keep them powered up to 6 hours before a charge is needed, and you can use the charging case to get an hour more of playtime in just under five minutes. If these sound like the earbuds for you, you can pick them up in either black or a silvery gray color at the links below.