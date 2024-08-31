CATEGORIES
Borderlands 4 Concept Art Reveals A Glimpse Of A Post-Apocalyptic New World

by Alan VelascoSaturday, August 31, 2024, 11:52 AM EDT
Gearbox Software officially showed the first teaser trailer for Borderlands 4 at this year’s Gamescom. However, the trailer didn’t give up much information, other than the game exists and is something fans can look forward to. It was a much-needed boost in the arm for the franchise after the movie bombed at the box office.

The studio was a little more open during their developer panel featuring some of the creative leads at PAX West, though. Some of the attendees included Chief Creative Officer Randy Varnell, Narrative Director Sam Winkler, and Creative Director Graeme Timmins. The company says it was an opportunity to share “how they strike a balance in creating a new entry in this iconic series while staying true to what players have enjoyed for more than a decade.”

borderlands 4 pax west body

The most exciting part of the event is that Gearbox shared some of the concept art the studio has produced while working on Borderlands 4. There are several pieces showing off what some of the game’s potential locations might end up looking like. All the locations have their own unique look and feel, although all have similar elements that make them appear to be from a cohesive game world.

When speaking about the world Gearbox is building for this new Borderlands entry, Art Director Adam May said that “it is a post-apocalyptic world but in the distant future, so it’s like high-tech but lo-fi. It creates all kinds of interesting opportunities with what we can do with tech, our weapons, our characters, and world in general.”

Thankfully, Gearbox was kind enough to share the concept art on their site, so even those who couldn’t attend the panel can take a look for themselves.
