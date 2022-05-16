Boost Mobile Unveils A Wild Phone Plan That Pays Your Bill If You Play Games And Watch Ads
Boost Mobile is ripping a page from mobile gaming by taking advantage of gamification in order to earn free wireless service. The mobile provider is introducing the new business model "as a stepping stone into the future for wireless consumers."
With everything costing more these days, being able to trim your budget in any way can be a great help. The cost of cellular service has impacted the wallets of nearly everyone, as smartphones have become a necessity for every member of the family in some instances. This can create a cellular bill that sends shivers down the spine as it comes due each month. Boost Mobile has introduced a new and innovative way for its customers to cut their cell phone bills and ease the shivers, and it involves gaming and watching videos.
"Most telcos rely on subscription models, but it's time to move beyond the old ways and to embrace proven digital models popular in other industries," stated Stephen Stokols, Executive Vice President of Retail Wireless, Dish Network.
The new gamified model aims to connect mobile management to the Web 3 world with a wireless experience that is powered by blockchain-back Boostcoins. Boostcoins can be earned through watching ads and playing games and can be accessed by downloading the new BoostOne app.
There are other ways to earn Boostcoins, such as playing a Wheel of Fortune style Spin and Win game that rewards players with anywhere from five cents to $5 in a single spin. As of right now, it is not clear how many games you can play per day, or how many ads you can watch.
"This is the next disruptive move to shake up a stale industry that has been stuck for more than two decades with Boost leading the industry into a bold new future," Stokols added.
Boost did not give any indication of how long it may take someone to actually earn enough Boostcoins to pay off their entire cellular bill. Currently, for a single line of service, Boost offers plans ranging from $15 for unlimited talk and text and 2GB of data, to $60 for unlimited talk and text and data (up to 35GB before being slowed down), and 30GB of mobile hotspot data. If you have more than one line of service, you will receive a discount per line.
This new method of paying your phone bill may be attractive to those who already spend a great deal of time watching videos or playing games. It could be worth testing out for a month to see just how much you can save, as you are not tied down by a contract. And let's face it, being able to save anything these days is a plus.
Top Image Courtesy of Boost Mobile/Dish Network