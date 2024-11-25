Boom Supersonic XB-1 Soars To 25K Feet Setting A Staggering New Altitude Record
Raise your hands if you wish you could see the supersonic Concorde take to the skies again. Now, the ill-fated aircraft wasn't perfect: its major flaws (that ultimately led to a slow, untimely retirement) were no doubt the high operational costs and sonic boom disruption over land. This is where Boom Technology comes in. The Denver, Colorado-based aerospace company believes that it is on target to reigniting the passion for supersonic flight and faster travel.
After completing its eighth out of 10 test/demonstration flights, Boom's XB-1 one-third scale demonstrator aircraft (itself a parallel program to NASA's X-59) brings vital information (as well as physical proof) showing how sustained supersonic commercial flight could be viable in the modern era. With three General Electric CJ610 arranged in a trijet arrangement, the XB-1, with Chief Test Pilot Tristan “Geppetto” Brandenburg at the controls, flew for 54 minutes and reached an altitude of 25,040 ft at Mach 0.82 with stability control turned off. This not only brought the aircraft closer to its development goals of sustained Mach 1.0 flight (even if the airframe is designed to maintain Mach 2.2), but also showed how safe the digitally-optimized aerodynamics and controls are.
With the test program coming to a close, Boom is expected to be able to go all-in with the development of the Overture, the company's first commercial supersonic-capable aircraft. The design is very reminiscent of the delta-winged Concorde, but with improved composite materials, aerodynamics, and non-afterburning quadjets. The aircraft is technically capable of traveling at Mach 1.7 sustained, but when in operation over land, will be flying at Mach 0.92 instead. Don't want to wake the neighbors, after all.
Boom hopes that the Overture's operational costs will keep airlines (like United Airlines) interested in operating supersonic routes. In today's money, a London to New York round trip on a Concorde would cost $20k, but Boom thinks $5k is very possible with the Overture. Again, efficient engines and design (20-30 percent less fuel consumption) are contributing factors.
The company aims for the Overture to launch in 2029, although engine production could begin as early as 2025.