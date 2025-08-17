CATEGORIES
Bodacious Apple Deals This Weekend On MacBook Air, iPad Pro And More

by Marco ChiappettaSunday, August 17, 2025, 01:24 PM EDT
There are a handful of great deals currently running on Apple products, which include multiple flavors of MacBook, a couple of iPads, and even the AirPods 4.

The biggest discount available is for the latest MacBook Air 13-inch with M4 chip. The price on the system, with 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, is currently reduced by 20%, bringing it down to only $799. This configuration usually sells for a grand. Not only does it represent the deepest discount, but it’s also the most affordable M4-powered MacBook in the group.

macbook air

Other MacBook discounts Include:
  • Apple MacBook Air 13-inch with M4, 16GB RAM, And 512GB SSD – 17% off, $999
  • Apple MacBook Air 15-inch with M4, 16GB RAM, And 512GB SSD – 14% off, $1199
  • Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch with M4, 16GB RAM, And 512GB SSD – 19% off, 1299
  • Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch with M4 Pro, 16GB RAM, And 512GB SSD – 11% off, $2223

ipad pro

A couple of iPad deals, one an on iPad Air and another on an iPad Pro are running as well. The Apple iPad Air 11-inch with M3 chip and 256GB of storage is currently 21% off and selling for $549.

If you’d like to step things up a bit in terms of horsepower and storage, the iPad Pro 11-Inch model with M4 chip and 256GB of storage is 10% off, and available for $895.

earpods4

Which brings us to the Apple AirPods 4. The AirPods 4 wireless earbuds normally for about $130. They are discounted by 23% at the moment though, and available for just under hundred bucks.
