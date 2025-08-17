Bodacious Apple Deals This Weekend On MacBook Air, iPad Pro And More
The biggest discount available is for the latest MacBook Air 13-inch with M4 chip. The price on the system, with 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, is currently reduced by 20%, bringing it down to only $799. This configuration usually sells for a grand. Not only does it represent the deepest discount, but it’s also the most affordable M4-powered MacBook in the group.
Other MacBook discounts Include:
- Apple MacBook Air 13-inch with M4, 16GB RAM, And 512GB SSD – 17% off, $999
- Apple MacBook Air 15-inch with M4, 16GB RAM, And 512GB SSD – 14% off, $1199
- Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch with M4, 16GB RAM, And 512GB SSD – 19% off, 1299
- Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch with M4 Pro, 16GB RAM, And 512GB SSD – 11% off, $2223
A couple of iPad deals, one an on iPad Air and another on an iPad Pro are running as well. The Apple iPad Air 11-inch with M3 chip and 256GB of storage is currently 21% off and selling for $549.
If you’d like to step things up a bit in terms of horsepower and storage, the iPad Pro 11-Inch model with M4 chip and 256GB of storage is 10% off, and available for $895.
Which brings us to the Apple AirPods 4. The AirPods 4 wireless earbuds normally for about $130. They are discounted by 23% at the moment though, and available for just under hundred bucks.