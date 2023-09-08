CATEGORIES
home News

BMW Changes Gear And Shifts Out Of Heat Seat Subscriptions And Other Microtransactions

by Aaron LeongFriday, September 08, 2023, 10:09 AM EDT
hero bmwlogo
We can breathe a small sigh of relieve as BMW announces that it is nixing its controversial heated seat subscription for its cars. It's a small concession, but unfortunately, paywalled in-car features, services, and functions are not going away anytime soon.

BMW, the German automaker that has been known to push the boundaries of performance and technology, decided again to start charging people buying new BMW cars a fee to activate certain in-car features, such automatic high-beam and heated seats functions. While this kind of forcing consumers to pay to play practice seems to be normalcy for brands like Tesla, this move by BMW felt like the last straw for critics and fans of the brand.

bmw heatedseats

Since the program launched last year, brand new BMW owners had to fork over $18 per month for heated seats activated via an over-the-air code. Alternatively, they could opt to pay $180 per year or $415 for unlimited access. Due to massive push-back (and low take levels), however, BMW has decided to drop that charge and not place hardware already existing in its vehicles behind paywalls.

“We actually are now focusing with those ‘functions on demand’ on software and service-related products, like driving assistance and parking assistance, which you can add later after purchasing the car, or for certain functions that require data transmission that customers are used to paying for in other areas,” Pieter Nota, BMW board member for sales and marketing told Autocar

It's interesting to note that, at least in high-end cars like BMW, drivers in cold climates usually use heated seats alongside heated steering wheels. The fact that the company only mentioned dropping the fee for heated seats seems to imply that customers need to pay up for the latter function. While it makes sense to pay for navigation services or telematic subscriptions, it's really a sad rabbit hole the industry is heading into where car makers are thinking of ways to nickel and dime its customers for traditionally standard functions and features.
Tags:  BMW, Subscription, microtransactions, heated seats
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2023 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment