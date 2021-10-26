Blue Origin To Build A Business Park In Space So Anyone Can Have A Galactic Office









The space station will offer research, industrial, international, and commercial customers a cost competitive opportunity to locate in space (not positive on what the "competitors" are charging). Services will include space transportation, space habitation, equipment accommodation, and an onboard crew. This is all scheduled to be ready by the second half of this decade, which is incredible to think about.









While you conduct your business in low Earth orbit, Orbital Reef provides you with the essential infrastructure your business needs in a space-located business, in case that interests you. It will use reusable space transportation, accompanied by advanced logistics and automation that will lower cost and difficulty for traditional space based operations. As the market grows, module berths, vehicle ports, utilities, and amenities can be scaled to meet the demand.







