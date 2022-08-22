Blue Origin and Sierra Space Clear Critical Milestone With Orbital Reef Space Station
Blue Origin and Sierra Space are aiming to build the first commercially owned and operated space station, Orbital Reef. The space station is billed as offering unparalleled commerce, research, and tourism opportunities in outer space. It is slated to offer end-to-end services, which will include transportation and an onboard crew. Now, the Orbital Reef team has completed the SDR which lets NASA know that it is on-track to proceed into the design phase.
The SDR ensures that the proposed Orbital Reef architecture "is responsive to the functional and performance requirements," according to a blog post on Sierra Space's website. The review examined the proposed system architecture between mid-June and mid-July, and included representatives from Blue Origin, Sierra Space, and NASA.
Orbital Reef has been touted since its conception as providing anyone with the opportunity to establish their own address in orbit (if they have enough money to do so). It will open up multiple new markets in space, such as research, industrial, international, and commercial opportunities. The space station is scheduled to be operational by 2027.
"This SDR moves Orbital Reef forward," remarked Brent Sherwood, Senior Vice President of Advanced Development Programs at Blue Origin. He continued, "We are meeting the needs of both the commercial marketplace and NASA's requirements. Orbital Reef will change the game for human space flight in Earth orbit."