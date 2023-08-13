CATEGORIES
Blizzard Drops The Ban Hammer On Thousands Of Diablo 4 Cheaters

by Tim SweezySunday, August 13, 2023, 10:30 AM EDT
Blizzard is putting teeth behind its warning against cheating in Diablo IV, and thousands of players have since been banned. One of the better-known examples of players cheating involves an exploit called the "Seasonal Exploit," which allows players to transfer items between the Eternal and Seasonal realms.

Most all games will have at least a few who attempt to circumvent the rules of the game in order to improve their own status. Some will use exploits, while others may use mods that have been created by other players that give an unfair advantage. Recently, Blizzard took a hard stance against players who seek to break the rules, stating that any player doing so would face harsh judgment. Now, it seems thousands of players have been caught in the act and are having to face the music.

A few weeks back, a community manager on Blizzard's forum posted that "All Diablo IV players agree to the Blizzard EULA as a condition of playing the game." They went on to post, "The Blizzard EULA explicitly prohibits cheating, bots, hacks, and any unauthorized software which automates, modifies, or otherwise interferes with the game."

While some players are coming clean and admitting their wrongdoing, others are pleading their case of innocence on social media and places like Reddit. One person posted on Reddit recently asked other Reddit users for help, stating that they had not used any type of software that was banned from being used, and that Blizzard was not backing down from its ban against them.

One game-modifying software that was mentioned by the community manager is called TurboHUD4. The prohibited software gives players utilizing it a wide variety of quality-of-life improvements within the game itself. A few examples are Legendary item trackers, event timer displays, loot counters, and more.

Blizzard also took a very strong position against using game exploits. The Seasonal Exploit has since been patched as of version 1.1.1, and many of those using it have suffered the ban hammer. Another exploit some are choosing to use is being able to repeat Nightmare Dungeons by switching party leaders.

It should be pointed out that the vast majority of people playing Diablo IV are following the rules. Blizzard says it hopes that by taking action against those who want to cut corners, it will provide a more enjoyable game experience for rest.
Tags:  game, Blizzard, mods, cheating, (nasdaq:atvi), diablo iv
