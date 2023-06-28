Huge Diablo IV Patch Buffs All Classes And Fixes A Litany Of Issues On PC, Xbox And PS5
Blizzard has released a patch for its highly-popular Diablo IV game that delivers buffs for all five classes and fixes a plethora of issues across PC, Xbox, and PS5. The game developer said it will continue to monitor class performance and will make adjustments according to player feedback.
Diablo IV took only five days to cross the $666M in sales, becoming Blizzard's fastest-selling game of all time even in the midst of server issues at launch. numerous bugs, and even a DDoS attack. This led to many taking to social media to complain about the issues, especially when a server disconnect caused them to die in-game. Thankfully, however, Blizzard took notice and has issued a new patch that addresses many of the bugs and gives all five classes much-needed buffs.
When it comes to the alterations made to each class, Blizzard remarked, "These changes will not change the fundamental relationship between basic skills and core skills, but we hope that they help smooth out the leveling experience while we explore additional ways to strengthen them."
An example of the buffs in the new patch can be seen in the Barbarian class, which was thought to be one of the weakest on release. Players choosing Barbarian after the patch will be privy to boosts in key skills like Lunging Strike, Bash, Frenzy, Kick, and Double Swing. The class also received buffs in legendary aspects, with increases to Earthquake flat damage and Dust Devil flat damage.
The patch also addressed a ton of bugs that affected dungeons, events, gameplay, local co-op, quests, UI, and other miscellaneous issues. Hopefully, the servers will hold up so players can take advantage of all the fixes and buffs.
"We're continuing our efforts to make all class builds feel fun and powerful with another round of balance updates," Blizzard remarked in a press release. "In particular, we have seen community feedback stating that basic skills aren't impactful enough in combat." The company also stated that it was also increasing the power of some skills players feel are lagging behind their friends.
With Diablo IV's first season quickly approaching, hopefully, the buffs will be enough to prepare players for their trek through Sanctuary. A full listing of all the bug fixes and buffs can be found on Blizzard's website.