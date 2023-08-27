CATEGORIES
Blink Outdoor Security Cameras Are Now Dirt Cheap With These 50% Off Amazon Deals

by Nathan OrdSunday, August 27, 2023, 01:25 PM EDT
Between porch pirates and funny home videos, home security cameras are great for capturing those precise, important moments, whether it's a neighbor snagging a package, your mother-in-law being chased by a wild animal, or a UFO in the sky. With Amazon’s ongoing sale on Blink home security products, you can catch all of this and more, while sticking to a modest budget.

Leading things off we have what every Blink security system starts with, a Blink Outdoor 3rd Gen camera and a Sync Module 2 at $49.99 or 50% off regular price. While this isn’t the newest camera Blink offers it is more than capable of capturing indoor or outdoor footage on battery power for up to two years. The Sync Module 2 also included in this kit acts as the DVR for all the cameras you have in the system, which is expandable too.

For example, you can add a Blink Outdoor 3rd Gen with Solar Panel Charging Mount at $90.99 which is 30% off regular price. This will keep your security system going even longer than just the battery, but some sort of mounting solution is required for this so keep that in mind. One could also implement the Blink Floodlight camera which is a pairing of the 3rd Gen Outdoor Camera and a motion detection floodlight for $97.99 which is 30% off regular price as well. Interestingly, this is the wireless version of the floodlight which shouldn’t require any extra legwork running wires to get set up. The Blink Wired Floodlight Camera, on the other hand, will require some electrical work, but is cheaper at $59.99 or 40% off the regular price.

Finally, no home security system would be complete without a doorbell to catch solicitors or package deliveries. The Blink Video Doorbell is available at $38.99 or 35% off the regular price, and this can be wired-in or battery-operated meaning installation is a breeze.

Besides what we have listed above, there are several other Blink bundles and deals to check out below. However, we don’t anticipate these deals will last long so snag what you can now while everything is deeply discounted...

