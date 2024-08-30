CATEGORIES
home News

Sorry Xbox Gamers, But Black Myth: Wukong May Have A Secret PS5 Exclusivity Deal

by Tim SweezyFriday, August 30, 2024, 11:07 AM EDT
hero black myth wukong screenshot 1
Black Myth: Wukong’s launch has been a huge success on Steam, with it surging past 2 million concurrent players on the PC platform in a matter of days. While Xbox players have been chomping at the bit to get their hands on the game, a new leak purports the title may not make it to Xbox anytime soon because of an exclusivity deal with PlayStation.

Millions of PC gamers around the world have been enjoying playing Black Myth: Wukong since its launch. Some took advantage of a benchmark tool available in a demo of the game, making it possible to see how well their rig will perform before buying the game. As Xbox players have had to sit back and wait for the hit to make its way to their favorite console, rumors have swirled around whether it will make it at all. Initially, it appeared the game’s developer, Game Science, was preparing the game for launch on both Xbox and PlayStation. However, the latest rumors are pointing to an exclusivity deal with PlayStation.

black myth wukong screenshot 2

Before the latest news hit the internet, Spanish leaker eXtas1s claimed that during a conversation with Xbox developers at Gamescom, the developers said the delay of Wukong was due to the game not being able to pass bug detection due to a memory leak, and therefore had been delayed indefinitely.

That information seemed to line up with what both Game Science and Xbox was telling everyone at the time. At one point, Game Science remarked, “We are currently optimizing the Xbox Series X/S version to meet our quality standards, so it won’t release simultaneously with the other platforms.” The developer added, “We apologize for the delay and aim to minimize the wait for Xbox users. We will announce the release date as soon as it meets our quality standards.”

Microsoft also made an announcement in late June about the game coming to Xbox. The tech giant remarked, “We’re excited for the launch of Black Myth: Wukong on Xbox Series X/S and are working with Game Science to bring the game to our platforms.” In what may have been a hint that an exclusivity deal between Game Science and PlayStation was being discussed, Microsoft added, “We can’t comment on the deals made by our partners with other platform holders, but we remain focused on making Xbox the best platform for gamers, and great games are at the center of that.”

At this time, nothing has been confirmed or denied by any of the companies involved about an exclusivity deal. Unfortunately for those waiting on Black Myth: Wukong to make it onto Xbox consoles, the wait may be more painful than the toughest of boss battles in the extremely popular game.
Tags:  Xbox, Video Game, STEAM, ps5, black-myth-wukong
TOP CONVERSATIONS
You Next Copilot PC Platform
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment