Sorry Xbox Gamers, But Black Myth: Wukong May Have A Secret PS5 Exclusivity Deal
Millions of PC gamers around the world have been enjoying playing Black Myth: Wukong since its launch. Some took advantage of a benchmark tool available in a demo of the game, making it possible to see how well their rig will perform before buying the game. As Xbox players have had to sit back and wait for the hit to make its way to their favorite console, rumors have swirled around whether it will make it at all. Initially, it appeared the game’s developer, Game Science, was preparing the game for launch on both Xbox and PlayStation. However, the latest rumors are pointing to an exclusivity deal with PlayStation.
Before the latest news hit the internet, Spanish leaker eXtas1s claimed that during a conversation with Xbox developers at Gamescom, the developers said the delay of Wukong was due to the game not being able to pass bug detection due to a memory leak, and therefore had been delayed indefinitely.
That information seemed to line up with what both Game Science and Xbox was telling everyone at the time. At one point, Game Science remarked, “We are currently optimizing the Xbox Series X/S version to meet our quality standards, so it won’t release simultaneously with the other platforms.” The developer added, “We apologize for the delay and aim to minimize the wait for Xbox users. We will announce the release date as soon as it meets our quality standards.”
Microsoft also made an announcement in late June about the game coming to Xbox. The tech giant remarked, “We’re excited for the launch of Black Myth: Wukong on Xbox Series X/S and are working with Game Science to bring the game to our platforms.” In what may have been a hint that an exclusivity deal between Game Science and PlayStation was being discussed, Microsoft added, “We can’t comment on the deals made by our partners with other platform holders, but we remain focused on making Xbox the best platform for gamers, and great games are at the center of that.”
At this time, nothing has been confirmed or denied by any of the companies involved about an exclusivity deal. Unfortunately for those waiting on Black Myth: Wukong to make it onto Xbox consoles, the wait may be more painful than the toughest of boss battles in the extremely popular game.