Black Hole Grown In A Lab Traps Sound Waves In Wild Physics Experiment

A new SBH design takes inspiration from how black holes absorb light - Image: Norbert Kowalczk via Unsplash

When sound travels through enclosed ducts, ventilation, or plumbing systems, encountering obstructions normally creates jarring echoes. A research team led by engineer Deng Jie and acoustics engineer Oriol Guasch at La Salle, Universitat Ramon Llull in Spain developed a 3D-printed plug-in sonic black hole (SBH) that negates those reflections by progressively slowing sound waves down as they move through the pipe until their acoustic energy is absorbed as heat.





Plug-in SBH setup showing the 3D-printed sonic black hole with the rings mounted along a central support rod - Image: Deng et al



Standard sonic black holes require complex rings built directly into the interior walls of a pipe, making them difficult to retrofit into existing infrastructure. Deng and Guasch solved this problem by turning the geometry inside out, mounting a series of 29 varying-diameter rings onto a central rod like a miniature Christmas tree. This modular shape can be manufactured independently and plugged directly into any existing pipe.





A standard SBH has rings built into the walls of a pipe, while the plug-in design mounts the rings on a central rod - Image: Deng et al

