CATEGORIES
home News

Black Friday TV Deals: Amazon, Samsung, TCL, Up To 50% Off, 50” 4K Hisense Just $229

by Lane BabuderSunday, November 20, 2022, 02:39 PM EDT
hisense tv
The Thanksgiving holiday is upon us here in the US, and for a large portion of the population that means NFL football. For fans of college football, it is mostly a rivalry week on the Saturday after the holiday. On top of all that, it's time for the World Cup in Soccer, also know as football / futbol. If you're planning a gathering, isn't it time you upgraded that old TV? Well, we've got a host of great deals to help you do just that.

Let's start off with what we think is the best deal of the lot. With Hisense's 50" A6 Series Smart Google TV, pictured at top, the visuals and features this 4K TV holds are impressive for its price. At a 26% discounted $229.99 sale price versus the usual $309.99 ,you save $80 on a very solid TV option. It includes built in Chromecast features, Dolby Vision HDR, and HDR10 functionality. 


 Perhaps you want an upgraded sound experience to go with your visual setup. Well, the Sonos Beam Gen 2 soundbar has all the pedigree you need, and features Dolby Atmos 3D sound. This sound bar can be controlled via Apple Airplay, the Sonos App, or you voice with Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa. It's only $359, a 20% discount saving you $90.


Of course, you might need a device to support some of your streaming services on an older non-smart TV. So this Amazon Fire TV S tick Lite might just be exactly what you want and need. At only $14.99 there are some fast food orders that would cost you more than this. It's 50% off, so you'd save $15 off the usual price.

We have a long list of other amazing deals you can check out below as well, so please do!
Tags:  black friday, deals, (NASDAQ:AMZN), black friday 2022
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2022 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment