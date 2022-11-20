Black Friday TV Deals: Amazon, Samsung, TCL, Up To 50% Off, 50” 4K Hisense Just $229
The Thanksgiving holiday is upon us here in the US, and for a large portion of the population that means NFL football. For fans of college football, it is mostly a rivalry week on the Saturday after the holiday. On top of all that, it's time for the World Cup in Soccer, also know as football / futbol. If you're planning a gathering, isn't it time you upgraded that old TV? Well, we've got a host of great deals to help you do just that.
Let's start off with what we think is the best deal of the lot. With Hisense's 50" A6 Series Smart Google TV, pictured at top, the visuals and features this 4K TV holds are impressive for its price. At a 26% discounted $229.99 sale price versus the usual $309.99 ,you save $80 on a very solid TV option. It includes built in Chromecast features, Dolby Vision HDR, and HDR10 functionality.
Perhaps you want an upgraded sound experience to go with your visual setup. Well, the Sonos Beam Gen 2 soundbar has all the pedigree you need, and features Dolby Atmos 3D sound. This sound bar can be controlled via Apple Airplay, the Sonos App, or you voice with Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa. It's only $359, a 20% discount saving you $90.
Of course, you might need a device to support some of your streaming services on an older non-smart TV. So this Amazon Fire TV S tick Lite might just be exactly what you want and need. At only $14.99 there are some fast food orders that would cost you more than this. It's 50% off, so you'd save $15 off the usual price.
We have a long list of other amazing deals you can check out below as well, so please do!
- TCL 50-inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD Roku LED TV - $399.99 (20% off, save $100)
- Amazon Fire TV 50" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV - $249.99 (47% off, save $220)
- Amazon Fire TV 55" Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV - $449.99 (20% off, save $110)
- SAMSUNG 55-Inch Class QLED 4K UHD Q80A Series TV - $887 (26% off, save $310.99)
- SAMSUNG 55-Inch Class QLED Q60B Series 4K UHD TV - $697.99 (13% off, save $100)
- SAMSUNG 55-Inch Class QLED 4K LS03B Series - $997.99 (33% off, save $500)
- TCL 40" Class 3-Series Full HD 1080P Smart Roku TV - $199.99 (43% off, save $150)
- TCL 55-inch 5-Series 4K UHD TV - $449.99 (36% off, save $250)
- Hisense ULED 4K Premium 55U6GR - $369.99 (36% off, save $210)
- Toshiba 50-inch Class C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV - $259.99 (40% off, save $170)
- SAMSUNG HW-B550 Soundbar - $177.99 (36% off, save $100)