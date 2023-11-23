Game On! Huge Black Friday Deals On PS5, Xbox And Switch Titles Are Live





Like a band of seductive sea nymphs tempting sailors to change course, retailers are luring gamers with Black Friday discounts on games for every major platform. Only instead of using alluring voices to ultimately steer anyone to a rocky demise, retailers are singing the song of savings to prevent gamers from paying full price (gross!) for titles as they build up their game libraries. Or put another way, a whole bunch of games are on sale for Black Friday.







Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Standard Edition. You can find it for $34.99 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X at Best Buy, which is half off its regular price. By many accounts, this is one of the best Star Wars games to come out in a long time. You play as the Jedi Knight Cal Kestis, this time with five distinct lightsaber stances to master—single blade, dual blades, double-bladed staff, cross guard blade, and blaster—each with unique skill trees. One of the games that is discounted is. You can find it forand, which is half off its regular price. By many accounts, this is one of the best Star Wars games to come out in a long time. You play as the Jedi Knight Cal Kestis, this time with five distinct lightsaber stances to master—single blade, dual blades, double-bladed staff, cross guard blade, and blaster—each with unique skill trees.













NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant Edition—Amazon has it marked down to $29.99 for PlayStation 5, and also the same price for Xbox Series X and the Nintendo Switch. If you'd rather rattle the rim with a ferocious dunk rather than carve up bad guys with a lightsaber, then now is the time to pick up—Amazon has it marked down to, and also the same price forand the





This is a great time to jump into the latest NBA 2K installment as the basketball season is still young. That gives you plenty of time to build up your player's different skills and become a real force on the court, whether it's mastering the step-back three or a executing a killer crossover en route to a dunk or fancy layup (depending on your character's size and leaping ability).

















There is plenty to do in the game's story mode, and when you're ready, you can hop into GTA Online for multiplayer gameplay.





Here are some more Black Friday game deals...