Black Friday Deals Bring PS5 And Xbox Restocks, Madden NFL 22 For Almost Half Price





Excuse the cut-rate Photoshop job above, we tend to get overly excited about the Patriots around these parts and couldn't help ourselves. Plus Mac Jones is the real deal (you'll see). Our shenanigans aside, you can score a pretty hefty discount on Madden NFL 22 (with Patrick Mahomes next to Tom Brady on the cover), and play it on the new-generation console you're going to score this week. Wait, what!?





Everyone and their uncle wants to nab either a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X, and though both have been on the market for about a year now they remain incredibly difficult to find in stock. There's some good news, though—both are going to pop up during Black Friday week. Walmart in particular has confirmed it will carry both consoles on November 22. There's a caveat, though (because isn't there always?).









Click to Enlarge







On the item pages for each console, Walmart tips the upcoming availability saying, "Early access coming soon! Walmart+ paid members can shop this item at 4pm ET on 11/22, while supplies last!"





Walmart+ is sort of like Amazon's Prime membership, in that it comes with certain perks. It costs $12.95 per month or $98 per year, though you can sign up for a free 15-day trial





You'll need to do that in order to score one of these consoles on Monday. In doing so, you'll also be eligible to nab deals on other Black Friday discounts before non-members. Once you've signed up, bookmark these links...