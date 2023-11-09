Early Black Friday Deals On LG Mini LED And OLED TVs Up To 27% Off Are Lit
Apparently Black Friday has already started for the folks at LG. The monitor manufacturer has heavily discounted several of its premium Mini LED and OLED TVs just before the holiday shopping season. So if you’re looking for a new TV to brighten up your living room or bedroom, now’s the perfect time to jump in. Discounts are as high as 27% off on some models.
Starting off with one of the more modest discounts of the bunch is the LG QNED85 Mini-LED Smart TV. This model features a large 65-inch 4K display and LG’s a7 Gen5 AI processor, but the star of the show is the TV’s Quantum Dot NanoCell MiniLED display, which provides richer colors, deeper blacks, and better peak brightness compared to traditional LCD technology. This model in particular is being discounted by 8% with a price of just $1,196.99 (save $100).
Another heavily discounted LG product is its C3 83-inch OLED TV, which is being discounted by $100 with a price of $3,996.99. This model is one of LG’s highest offerings, featuring its bleeding-edge OLED Evo display panel technology that produces higher brightness and better contrast compared to LG’s standard OLED displays, which we already pretty great. It also comes with a load of other features like LG’s a9 AI Gen 6 processor and LG’s Filmmaker mode, which is a feature that supposedly allows you to view films the way the original director(s) intended.
If you can’t afford a $4000 TV, several of LG’s Mini-LED TVs are on sale for under $1000. One of them is LG’s QNED75 Series Mini LED 75, which is 20% off and priced at just $946.99. This 75-inch model might not have all the bells, whistles and inky saturation of LG’s higher-end OLEDs, but it still comes with LG’s high-end Quantum Dot NanoCell display tech and MiniLED technology. It's jam-packed with loads of LG’s audio and visual enhancing tech too, along with built-in GeForce Now support, LG’s Game Optimizer, and AI sound tech that can mix 2-channel audio into virtual 5.1.2 surround sound.
In addition, it's newer sibling, the LG QNED80 Series Mini LED 75, which is our headline deal, is up for a very attractive 27% off, at just $1096.99 (save $400) for a bodacious 75-inch beauty.
In addition, it's newer sibling, the LG QNED80 Series Mini LED 75, which is our headline deal, is up for a very attractive 27% off, at just $1096.99 (save $400) for a bodacious 75-inch beauty.
If none of these three displays fit your cup of tea, there are a plethora of other LG displays on sale right now that might fit your bill. All of these LG displays listed below come with its Mini-LED tech or OLED tech for superb visuals.
- LG QNED75 Series Mini LED 75": $946.99 (20% off): https://amzn.to/3QpyOKo
-
LG QNED75 Series Mini LED 65": $696 (13% off): https://amzn.to/46WFoPl
- LG QNED75 Series Mini LED 55": $596.99 (20% off): https://amzn.to/3FHKx1R
- LG QNED80 Series Mini LED 86": $1,896.99 (5% off): https://amzn.to/3QHPw92
- LG QNED80 Series Mini LED 75": $1,096.99 (27% off): https://amzn.to/3tVHnF8 (Headline Deal)
- LG QNED80 Series Mini LED 65": $896.99 (10% off): https://amzn.to/49gdXBH
- LG QNED80 Series Mini LED 55": $796.99 (6% off): https://amzn.to/3QeDfr6
- LG QNED85 Series Mini LED 86": $2,296.99 (8% off): https://amzn.to/47axIcJ
- LG QNED85 Series Mini LED 75": $1,796.99 (5% off): https://amzn.to/3QGqAyD
- LG QNED85 Series Mini LED 65": $1,196.99 (8% off): https://amzn.to/3QlmomO
- LG 99 Series Mini LED 65": $1,499.99 (18% off): https://amzn.to/3MqAKB0
- LG C3 Series OLED 83": $3,996.99 (25% off): https://amzn.to/46aJxhz
- LG C3 Series OLED 77": $2,496.99 (6% off): https://amzn.to/45W3vMW
- LG C3 Series OLED 65": $1,596.99 (6% off): https://amzn.to/45QUGny
- LG C3 Series OLED 55": $1,296.99 (7% off): https://amzn.to/3QGPMFl
- LG C3 Series OLED 48": $1,046.99 (13% off): https://amzn.to/3tTCpZn
- LG C3 Series OLED 42" $996.99 (17% off): https://amzn.to/3QomPMT