Early Black Friday Deals On LG Mini LED And OLED TVs Up To 27% Off Are Lit





Apparently Black Friday has already started for the folks at LG. The monitor manufacturer has heavily discounted several of its premium Mini LED and OLED TVs just before the holiday shopping season. So if you’re looking for a new TV to brighten up your living room or bedroom, now’s the perfect time to jump in. Discounts are as high as 27% off on some models.

Starting off with one of the more modest discounts of the bunch is the LG QNED85 Mini-LED Smart TV . This model features a large 65-inch 4K display and LG’s a7 Gen5 AI processor, but the star of the show is the TV’s Quantum Dot NanoCell MiniLED display, which provides richer colors, deeper blacks, and better peak brightness compared to traditional LCD technology. This model in particular is being discounted by 8% with a price of just $1,196.99 (save $100).





Another heavily discounted LG product is its C3 83-inch OLED TV , which is being discounted by $100 with a price of $3,996.99. This model is one of LG’s highest offerings, featuring its bleeding-edge OLED Evo display panel technology that produces higher brightness and better contrast compared to LG’s standard OLED displays, which we already pretty great. It also comes with a load of other features like LG’s a9 AI Gen 6 processor and LG’s Filmmaker mode, which is a feature that supposedly allows you to view films the way the original director(s) intended.









If none of these three displays fit your cup of tea, there are a plethora of other LG displays on sale right now that might fit your bill. All of these LG displays listed below come with its Mini-LED tech or OLED tech for superb visuals.