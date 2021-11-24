CATEGORIES
Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 10:40 AM EDT

Huge Black Friday Deal: Get $150 OnePlus Buds Pro For Just $20 If You Act Fast

OnePlus Buds Pro Wireless
If you read our OnePlus Buds Pro review, then you know these wireless earbuds have the potential to sound really good with a bit of tuning. Whether they're truly worth their $149.99 MSRP, that's questionable (more on that in a moment). It's also moot if you take advantage of a huge early Black Friday discount, which makes these some of the least expensive earbuds out there (especially from a name brand).

You have to be quick, though. Starting at precisely 11am ET (8am PT), you can snag the OnePlus Buds Pro for a mere $19.99 at the OnePlus webstore. The flash sale, as OnePlus is calling it, will last just 30 minutes or it until it runs out of inventory—it's earmarked a limited quantity of 500 units for this bargain.


You can choose between the Glossy White version we reviewed (check it out for more pictures) or Matte Black. Other than the color scheme, they're the same earbuds. The only thing we're unclear on is whether the 500-unit quantity applies to each individual color, or in total between the two. Either way, these are likely to sell out with such a deep discount.

These are stylish earbuds with decent battery life. In our testing, we managed about four hours with active noise cancellation turned on, and we were able to recharge the earbuds around four times with the charging case. You can expect longer battery life if not utilizing ANC.

Here's the bottom line: Myriam reviewed these for us and she felt they would be a more competitive option if priced at $99.99. Site owner Dave Altavilla also weighed in saying he thinks they're a they're a solid value at the $149.99 MSRP after a bit of careful tuning, noting he really likes them acoustically. Either way, at $19.99 these are an absolute steal.
