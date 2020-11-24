Black Friday Budget Laptop Deals: $120 Lenovo Ideapad 1, $220 HP 14-Inch Laptop And More For Virtual Learners





Black Friday is a great time to splurge on hot tech items for ourselves -- a la new smartphones; perhaps a new PlayStation 5 if you can find one -- but it's also a great time to score deals for our loved ones that are in need. During this somewhat insufferable COVID-19 lull that has blanketed the country, many school age children in particular are in need of a computer to take part in virtual learning.

If your school district doesn't provide a laptop for your virtual homeschooler, or if you just need a cheap replacement for one that they might have broken, we've got a few deals for you that won't break the bank.

First up is the Lenovo IdeaPad 1, which is about as cheap a deal as you'll find these days for a brand-new Windows 10 laptop. As you can tell by its price, the IdeaPad 1 won't win any specs races, but it does include a 14-inch (1366x768) display, 4GB of RAM, and a 64GB eMMC for storage. Powering the device is a relatively ancient 1.6GHz AMD A6-9220e processor, and Windows 10 Home in S Mode is running the show.

Lenovo says that the IdeaPad 1 is good for 8 hours of battery life, and there's a webcam up front to handle all of your kids’ Zoom calls or Google Meet sessions. The IdeaPad 1 is a dirt-cheap solution that should handle the most basic web browsing, productivity, and video conferencing needs for your virtual learners.



Lenovo IdeaPad 1 4GB/64GB eMMC $119.99 @ Best Buy

If you tack on $100 to your budget, you can get a 14-inch HP laptop with a 1366x768 resolution and a Celeron N4020 processor. 4GB of RAM comes paired with the CPU, and you'll get 64GB of eMMC storage. HP says that the laptop can last up to 9 hours on a charge, and it has Windows 10 Home in S Mode installed.



HP 14-dq0002dx 14" Laptop (Celeron/4GB Memory/64GB) $219.99 @ Best Buy

Now we come to the ASUS Laptop L410 Ultra, which steps into the fray with similar specs to the IdeaPad 1. You will get 4GB of RAM, a 64GB eMMC, and a 14-inch display. However, the display sees its resolution bumped to Full HD (1920x1080) and you'll find a less pokey Intel Celeron N4020 processor under the hood.

You'll find USB 3.2 Type-C and Type-A connectivity, an HDMI port, microSD slot, and Wi-Fi 5. Like the IdeaPad 1, it comes running Windows 10 Home in S Mode. The L410 Ultra is available direct from ASUS for $249.99.



ASUS Laptop L410 Ultra Thin Laptop $249.99 @ ASUS Store

Stepping back into the Lenovo fray, we come to the IdeaPad 3, which is a 15-inch laptop featuring a 10thgeneration Intel Core i3-1005G1 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. The display features a Full HD resolution (1920x1080), and again, you're getting Windows 10 Home in S Mode. Lenovo is quoting battery life of up to 7.5 hours, which should be plenty to get kids through their day of online activities.



Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15-inch Laptop (Core i3/8GB/256GB) $299.99 @ Best Buy