Black Friday 4K TV Deals: Massive Discounts Up To 40% Off Mini LED And OLED





While discounts have started rolling in early (as they do every year), today is officially Black Friday and that means a bevy of even more bargains. This is an especially good time to shop for a TV—Black Friday discounts combined with manufacturers and retailers wanting to make room for next year's models means big savings. As such, we've rounded up a bunch of tantalizing TV deals with a focus on premium OLED and mini LED panels.





LG's 65-inch OLED C1 series, which is on sale for . That's a ridiculously good price for a big screen OLED (it's $900 below MSRP), and though this model is from LG's C1 lineup, it's also a ridiculously good TV. It excels at everything from movies and sports, to HDR content and gaming. Let's start withseries, which is on sale for $1,299.99 at Best Buy . That's a ridiculously good price for a big screen OLED (it's $900 below MSRP), and though this model is from LG's C1 lineup, it's also a ridiculously good TV. It excels at everything from movies and sports, to HDR content and gaming.





LG has actually been a champion of gaming on big screens in the living room. Its OLED C1 lineup supports FreeSync and G-Sync, it has low input lag and a high refresh rate (native 120Hz), and it serves up four HDMI 2.1 ports to take full advantage of the latest-generation game consoles.





83-inch version is on sale for . That's not cheap, obviously, but it's a savings of $1,500 over MSRP and a really good deal for an OLED in this size category. If you have the coin and space to go even bigger, the massiveis on sale for $2,999.99 at Best Buy . That's not cheap, obviously, but it's a savings of $1,500 over MSRP and a really good deal for an OLED in this size category.









65-inch LG QNED85 series TV for (save $320). OLED is awesome, but mini LED technology is not all that far behind. Mini LED TVs typically excel at cranking up the brightness, which can be a boon if your living room is well-lit and/or you watch TV during the daytime hours. They're also cheaper than OLED. Case in point, you can score afor $1,076.99 at Amazon (save $320).





LG has been more focused on OLED TVs over the past several years, but it's made a splash into mini LED territory to compete with Samsung's Neo lineup (see deal below). In doing so, LG brought its penchant for catering to games with a native 120Hz refresh rate, FreeSync and G-Sync support, and HDMI 2.1 connectivity (two of the four ports), And it comes with GeForce NOW baked in (subscription required, of course).







Samsung QN90BA 55-Inch Mini LED TV + 2 Year Service Plan - $1,257.99 at Amazon (Save $440)







65-inch Samsung Neo QLED QN90B for (save $440). Samsung also makes excellent mini LED TVs. I should know, I own the QN90A and absolutely love it. There's now a newer version that increases the number of HDMI 2.1 ports from just one to four, and it's on sale—you can snag thefor $1,257.99 at Amazon (save $440).





The additional HDMI 2.1 ports come in handy if you plan on connecting multiple gaming devices, such as both an Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, and/or a PC. The real gem, though, is the sheer brightness of these models, which helps make HDR content pop.





Here are some other noteworthy TV deals...