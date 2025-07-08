Beyerdynamic Intros Stylish AVENTHO 100 Headset With A Travel-Friendly Trick

"Does this go with my outfit, honey?"

Available in black, brown, and cream, the headphones also sport an aluminum fork and trademark fabric-sheathed earcup cables that "complement any outfit." Talk about priorities, but thankfully the specs seem to point to good audio performance as well (more on that in a bit). The on-ear (supra-aural) memory foam ear pads are replaceable, a nice touch and something often overlooked in a market full of disposable tech. The foldable design and 220-gram weight profile make them easy to toss into a purse or murse when on the go. This is something the company hammers home in its press release, further noting that the headphones "can be folded up in just a few simple steps to easily fit into luggage."Beyerdynamic has equipped these headphones with 45-millimeter dynamic drivers, not the Stellar 45 from the 300, but still larger than the average drivers at this price point. The company promises that things like soundstage, clarity, precision, etc. are all up to snuff, but we won't know for sure until we get our hands on one. Interestingly, the AVENTHO 100 also includes Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), something not commonly found—and some may argue not very effective—on supra-aural headphones.