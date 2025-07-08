CATEGORIES
Beyerdynamic Intros Stylish AVENTHO 100 Headset With A Travel-Friendly Trick

by Aaron LeongTuesday, July 08, 2025, 10:24 AM EDT
German audio maker Beyerdynamic believes that with its new AVENTHO 100, less is more. With a design that evokes a classic, timeless feel and a focus on core performance with certain bits and pieces from the flagship AVENTHO 300, these cheaper headphones aim to bring in customers who appreciate simplicity, substance, and style.

"Does this go with my outfit, honey?"

Available in black, brown, and cream, the headphones also sport an aluminum fork and trademark fabric-sheathed earcup cables that "complement any outfit." Talk about priorities, but thankfully the specs seem to point to good audio performance as well (more on that in a bit). The on-ear (supra-aural) memory foam ear pads are replaceable, a nice touch and something often overlooked in a market full of disposable tech. The foldable design and 220-gram weight profile make them easy to toss into a purse or murse when on the go. This is something the company hammers home in its press release, further noting that the headphones "can be folded up in just a few simple steps to easily fit into luggage."

Beyerdynamic has equipped these headphones with 45-millimeter dynamic drivers, not the Stellar 45 from the 300, but still larger than the average drivers at this price point. The company promises that things like soundstage, clarity, precision, etc. are all up to snuff, but we won't know for sure until we get our hands on one. Interestingly, the AVENTHO 100 also includes Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), something not commonly found—and some may argue not very effective—on supra-aural headphones.

aventho 100 table1

Beyerdynamic claims up to 60 hours of battery life without ANC (and 40 hours with it on), an IP53 dust-water resistance rating that the AVENTHO and AVENTHO 300 don't have, and multi-point Bluetooth 5.4 for connecting to multiple devices with support for AAC, SBC, aptX Lossless and aptX Adaptive codecs.. It's a pair of headphones that doesn't try to be everything to everyone, but instead excels at being a reliable, stylish, and great-sounding everyday companion.

Nonetheless, what makes the AVENTHO 100 particularly interesting is its positioning within Beyerdynamic's lineup. It's a more accessible version of the higher-end AVENTHO 300, eschewing some of the more advanced features like Dolby Atmos and head tracking in favor of a more budget, but no less engaging experience. 

The Beyerdynamic AVENTHO 100 is not yet on sale in the U.S., but is currently available in Canada for around $220. If you'd rather check out the AVENTHO 300, it's available right now for $299.99 (normally $399.99).
