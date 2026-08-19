Beware Of Zombie Credit Cards That Work After Expiration

Credit payment on a POS terminal - Image: Nathana Reboucas via Unsplash

Because financial institutions allow active credit card accounts to accept incoming refunds on expired cards, the team wondered whether the flow of funds could be reversed. Their investigation showed that the expiration date stored on a card's chip is used by POS terminals to verify validity, but that metadata lacks any kind of cryptographic protection. Furthermore, the underlying digital security certificates within the cards often remain valid long after the printed expiration date has passed, allowing the terminal and card to establish encrypted communication.





The researchers found the loophole worked across a variety of point-of-sale terminals. - Image: UMass

