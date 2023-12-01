CATEGORIES
home News

Beware Of Counterfeit HDMI Cables As Authorities Seize $2.6M In Fake Knockoffs

by Paul LillyFriday, December 01, 2023, 09:51 AM EDT
Counterfeit HDMI cables on a table.
You don't actually need to a spend a fortune on cables, whether it's an Ethernet cord or an HDMI cable for your television or PC monitor. However, you are well-advised to be on the lookout for counterfeit products. Driving this point home, police officials in Taiwan recently seized thousands of counterfeit HDMI cables purportedly worth in the neighborhood of 81 million Taiwan Dollars, or around $2.58 million in US currency.

Whether this was a nefarious operation is up for interpretation. A report by Taiwan's Public Television Service (PTS) characterized the individuals responsible as "unscrupulous operators," though local authorities were not as critical. According to Liberty Times Net, Xu Minchang, captain of the Bao Er Criminal Brigade, noted that there is confusion over the HDMI trademark.

From Minchang's vantage point, it is often misunderstood by the general public, online sellers, and stores that HDMI is an actual trademark and not just a name of a cable associated with audio and video transmissions. In order to apply the HDMI label to a product and then sell it, manufacturers must pay a fee and obtain authorization.

That's probably where the massive stated value of the cables comes into play. The figure may also include legal fees, damages, and who knows what else. Otherwise, it seems like a highly inflated sum for what amounts to 3,037 seized cables.

Article 97 of China's trademark law allows for counterfeiters to receive a prison sentence of up to one year or a fine of up to 50,000 Taiwan Dollars if they knowingly sell or possess, display, import, or export fake goods with an intent to sell. In this instance, the cables were being sold on Shopee, an online platform. Authorities arrested three individuals as part of a long-term investigation.

The inside of two HDMI cables, one of which is a counterfeit and the other a genuine cable.
Source: Liberty Times Net

Regardless of whether a cable is knowingly sold as counterfeit or not, buyers should do their due diligence before making a purchase. Cheap knockoffs can cut corners. In the image above, the knockoff cable on top has fewer lines than the genuine cable on the bottom, which can negatively affect image quality and performance.

Ji Jianting, HDMI Asia Pacific Copyright Manger, told Liberty Times Net that an HDMI cable for use with TVs should have 19 lines inside, as well as an insulating ring. Some counterfeit cables cut out six or nine lines and lack an insulator. In doing so, a cable that touts 8K compatibility may only be able to support 720p images, Jianting says. He also says it increases the risk of a short circuit, which could damage equipment.

So, how do you avoid a fake knockoff? There are signs to look for. One of them is the font—the HDMI trademark font uses three colors only (black, white, and gray). Additionally, genuine HDMI cable packages do not list the version number separately, so if its says 2.1, 2.0, or 1.4, it is fake.

One of the best measures is to look for a QR code on the package and use HDMI's free app to scan it (download for Android or iOS).

Scanning is not really an option if buying online, only after the fact, at least on the physical product (as opposed to a picture on the listing). As such, stick with reputable vendors with good return policies, and avoid marketplace sellers unless they're also reputable. Here are some options on Amazon...
Top Image Source: Liberty Times Net
Tags:  HDMI, cables
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2023 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment