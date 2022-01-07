Bethesda Teases Huge Elder Scrolls Online Expansion In An Exciting 2022 Cinematic Trailer

Bethesda fans may not be getting what they really want, news on Elder Scrolls 6, but the game studio does have new content around the corner. The franchise’s Skyrim 10th Anniversary Edition offered new game modes, and now the focus is on the game’s multiplayer experience. This latest announcement from Bethesda Softworks is a new expansion for the company’s wildly popular MMO. The first teaser video trailer for Elder Scrolls Online’s year-long story arc for 2022 was just posted this week.

During the trailer, we see tall sailing ships cruising along what appears to be a peninsula with cliffs and rugged terrain. Many fans suggest this may be High Rock, especially since the trailer features a warrior in armor decorated very much like the Breton-style heavy armor in Elder Scrolls Online. While High Rock isn’t new to the franchise, Bethesda does promise a new world, never seen before, in 2022.

In a recent announcement, Bethesda promises “new lands to explore, new threats to uncover, and new stories to experience” throughout 2022. The next chapter of the online Elder Scrolls title begins soon, and the full reveal will go live on January 27 at 3:00pm EST via Bethesda’s Twitch channel.



Players tuning in for the global reveal can earn a Barnacle-Back Coral Crab pet

Fans tuning in for the full reveal should be sure to link up their ESO and Twitch accounts ahead of time. Twitch Drops, including the Barnacle-Back Coral Crab pet and an Ouroboros Crown Crate will be given out to everyone. During the “Post Show,” the ESO community team will offer a recap and deep dive into the first release of the year, along with a “special guest” from the development team behind the MMO.