Bethesda Unveils Fallout Anthology Packed With 7 Games And A Sweet Collectible
Bethesda is celebrating the Fallout franchise in style, with the new Fallout S.P.E.C.I.A.L. Anthology that will include the entirety of the venerable game series. This release is coinciding with the upcoming series set to hit Amazon Prime in a few months, so Fallout fans will be eating good during April with this anthology hitting on the 11th and the series debuting on the 12th.
The bundle will come with steam game codes for all seven of the games that have been released so far. This includes Fallout, Fallout 2, Fallout Tactics, Fallout New Vegas: Ultimate Edition, Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition, Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition and Fallout 76. Since Bethesda is including the definitive versions of the games that have them available, it should make this feel like an anthology worth owning.
Steam game codes will be printed on a set of seven cards that all sport Vault Boy displaying his various abilities. The cards will be housed inside a handsome mini-nuke that looks to be a very nice display piece, sporting an appropriately distressed style, and it even comes with an included bomb sound as an extra touch for fans to enjoy. An important note is that there will be an included button cell battery that provides power for the sound. Hopefully Bethesda designed it in a way that makes it easy to replace.
The only questionable part of this release is the lack of an Xbox version, especially now that Bethesda has been part of Microsoft for a while now. Getting this kind of release with some discs, along with something like a steelbook that goes inside the mini-nuke, would be a wonderful nod to the Xbox community.