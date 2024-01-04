The Best New Features Headed To iPhone Via iOS 17.3 Once Apple Fixes A Boot Loop Bug
Apple is currently working on the successor to iOS 17.2, which promises some great new features. However, the Cupertino-based company must first solve an issue that was incurred by early adopters of the second beta releases for iOS 17.3 and iPadOS 17.3, which caused a number of devices to be stuck in a boot loop.
Just hours after releasing the second beta for iOS 17.3 and iPadOS 17.3, Apple was receiving reports that devices were essentially being semi-bricked by the update. The only fix that was working involved restoring the device stuck in a boot loop. Apple quickly decided to pull the update from the Developer Center, and reported that the download would return once the issue was solved.
On a positive note, the update is said to include some pretty nifty features. One of the more talked about features concerns the security of a stolen device and the data on it. The issue the new feature will address involves people spying on an iPhone user as they enter their passcode to unlock their device. As of right now, there are no real safeguards protecting a user’s data and pertinent info if this happens. However, once the new feature rolls out and is enabled on an iPhone, Stolen Device Mode will kick in and make sure thieves are unable to access passwords stored on the device, change Apple ID credentials, or turn off Lost Mode without first having to authenticate with Face ID or Touch ID.
A couple other key new features that are said to be coming during 2024 to iOS 17.3 are a Collaborative Playlist in Apple Music, and of course the much awaited RCS update that will make iPhones and Android phones play nice with one another when texting (though Apple won't be letting go if its grip on blue bubbles to distinguish iMessage from Android texts).
If anyone was among the unfortunate few that downloaded the second beta of iOS 17.3 before it was pulled and is experiencing the boot loop issue, the iPhone will need to be factory reset. This can be done by plugging the affected device into a Mac with a USB-C cable. Once plugged in, the device will show as a connected device in the finder. Then click General and Restore, and follow the instructions thereafter for restoring the iPhone from the latest backup.