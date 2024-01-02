Apple iPhone Owners Are Getting A Bunch Of New iOS Features In 2024
It looks like 2024 is going to be a big year for iOS users, with Apple planning several upgrades that are supposed to hit throughout the year. Some of the more notable additions will be Stolen Device Protection, app sideloading for users based in the European Union, support for RCS, and improvements to Siri.
Recently iPhone users have been the target of thefts where a criminal will spy on a user to see their passcode, which is then used to unlock the device. This is a big problem because with the passcode in hand a criminal is able to have full control of the device, and can even access iCloud keychain passwords. This is where Stolen Device Protection comes in, which adds the layer of biometric protection, with FaceID and TouchID, on top of the passcode. This will hopefully reduce the amount of iPhone thefts.
App sideloading is finally coming to iOS, but only for users who are in the European Union. This is thanks to the Digital Markets Act, which is compelling Apple to make this change. With sideloading users will be able to install apps from outside the official app store for the first time. It’s highly unlikely that this change will come to users in other markets in 2024, however, there are several pieces of legislation and government agencies that might change this.
RCS support should improve the messaging situation between iOS and Android users. Some of the improvements will be higher quality images and video, typing indicators, better support for group chats, and Wi-Fi messaging. iMessage only chats will still be the best experience available on iOS, but at least things will improve for iPhone users who communicate with Android users.
Moreover, Siri is going to be getting improvements with the help of generative AI. Apple’s assistant will supposedly be seeing the incorporation of large language models to make it more useful. This addition looks like it won’t make its way to iPhone users until the release of iOS 18.
The features likely coming to iOS in 2024 will be a big boost for users. However, Siri is the biggest wildcard. Apple’s assistant is always supposedly going to get better with the next update but, it almost always ends up being a disappointment. Hopefully this is the year Siri becomes more than an afterthought.