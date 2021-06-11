CATEGORIES
by Brandon HillFriday, June 11, 2021, 10:00 AM EDT

Best Chromebooks Of 2021: Acer, ASUS And Lenovo Go Head To Head

Unless you've been living under a rock, you already know that the Chromebook market is red hot at the moment. The COVID-19 pandemic and the sharp increase in demand for cheap computing devices from everyday consumers and school systems have led to a significant surge in Chromebook adoption.

With this in mind, we decided to pull together a roundup of three current-generation Chromebooks which cover a broad pricing spectrum from Lenovo, ASUS, and Acer. At the low-end is the Lenovo Duet, which has a starting MSRP of $230 in its 64GB configuration or $300 in a 128GB configuration. You get a 10.1-inch display along with a MediaTek Helio P60T Arm SoC running the show.

Stepping things up a notch, we come to the ASUS Flip C434, which takes on a more conventional [fixed] 2-in-1 convertible form factor. The device comes with a $500 price tag that gets you a 7th gen Intel Core m3 processor, 8GB of RAM, 64GB of eMMC storage, and a 14-inch Full HD touch screen.

At the high-end sits the Acer Spin 713, which rings up at $630. It is a convertible with a 13.5-inch 2K display powered by a 10th gen Core i5 processor with 8GB of RAM and a full-fledged 128GB PCIe NVMe SSD.

While this is just a brief intro to today's contestants, you'll want to check out our full review in the video embed above for a comprehensive look at each device.

