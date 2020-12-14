Best Buy Will Have Xbox Series X And PS5 Back In Stock This Week, Here's When To Strike
The company says that the big day comes tomorrow, December 15th, as part of a larger 3-day sales bonanza. However, let's get one thing out of the way first: this won't be an in-store sales event. So, don't count on camping out in front of the store in the hopes of laying your hands on an Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5. Instead, sales will only take place online.
When Can I Place An Order For An Xbox Series S/X Or PS5?
Best Buy says that the Xbox Series S/X and PlayStation 5 will be available to purchase around 8am CST (9am EST) on Tuesday, December 15th. Since this is an online-only purchasing affair, you'll be doing battle with thousands of other Best Buy customers and the very best (and well-seasoned) bots that will be deployed by scalpers. In other words, don't be surprised if you come up empty-handed. However, for quick reference, here are the landing pages for the four consoles that will be available tomorrow:
- Microsoft Xbox Series S $299 @ Best Buy
- Microsoft Xbox Series X $499 @ Best Buy
- Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Edition $399 @ Best Buy
- Sony PlayStation 5 $499 @ Best Buy
How Can I Get My Order?
Once you place your order, you will have a number of different ways to take possession of your new console:
- You can order online for contactless, curbside pickup at your local Best Buy store. Your order will be ready for pickup within an hour.
- Same-day delivery is available in some markets, and if you place an order before 3pm (local time), you should have the console at your door by 9pm that same night.
- Free next-day delivery is also available as an option for many Best Buy customers.
If you've been unlucky so far this year getting a next-gen Xbox or PlayStation, we're keeping our fingers crossed that you'll be able to get one tomorrow.