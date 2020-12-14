CATEGORIES
by Brandon HillMonday, December 14, 2020, 11:42 AM EDT

Best Buy Will Have Xbox Series X And PS5 Back In Stock This Week, Here's When To Strike

OK folks, it's that most wonderful time of year again. No, we're not talking about drinking eggnog and watching National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation for the 100th time; we're talking about the next scheduled "console drop" from a major U.S. retailer. In this case, Best Buy has announced its intent to restock its shelves with Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition consoles.

The company says that the big day comes tomorrow, December 15th, as part of a larger 3-day sales bonanza. However, let's get one thing out of the way first: this won't be an in-store sales event. So, don't count on camping out in front of the store in the hopes of laying your hands on an Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5. Instead, sales will only take place online.

When Can I Place An Order For An Xbox Series S/X Or PS5?

Best Buy says that the Xbox Series S/X and PlayStation 5 will be available to purchase around 8am CST (9am EST) on Tuesday, December 15th. Since this is an online-only purchasing affair, you'll be doing battle with thousands of other Best Buy customers and the very best (and well-seasoned) bots that will be deployed by scalpers. In other words, don't be surprised if you come up empty-handed. However, for quick reference, here are the landing pages for the four consoles that will be available tomorrow:

How Can I Get My Order?

Once you place your order, you will have a number of different ways to take possession of your new console:

  • You can order online for contactless, curbside pickup at your local Best Buy store. Your order will be ready for pickup within an hour.
  • Same-day delivery is available in some markets, and if you place an order before 3pm (local time), you should have the console at your door by 9pm that same night.
  • Free next-day delivery is also available as an option for many Best Buy customers.

If you've been unlucky so far this year getting a next-gen Xbox or PlayStation, we're keeping our fingers crossed that you'll be able to get one tomorrow.


