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Best Buy Slashes Shark Robot Vacuum Deals Up To 50% Off

by Paul LillyTuesday, June 16, 2026, 08:10 AM EDT
Shark Matrix Plus 2-in-1 robot vacuum.
Are you still pushing a vacuum cleaner around your home to sweep up dirt and debris? You are far from alone, but if you want to give way to the inevitable robot uprising and use it to your advantage (read: not a Skynet scenario), a robot vacuum will automate the dirty task for you. To that end, a few Shark models are on sale at Best Buy.

Shark Matrix Plus 2-In-1 Robot Vacuum And Mop Is $400 Off

One of the biggest discounts on a percent basis applies to Shark's Matrix Plus 2-in-1 robot vacuum. It's on sale for $299.99 at Best Buy (57% off MSRP, save $400). It is not easy to track past price histories on Best Buy, but on Amazon (where it is currently selling for the same price), the discounted Matrix Plus is only $20 removed from its all-time low.

This is a versatile robot vacuum that doubles as a mop with a sonic mopping feature, making it suitable for both carpets and floors with hard surfaces (wood, vinyl, tile, etc.). It's capable of cleaning from multiple angles and can get up close and personal with edges, too.

Some key features include object detection and avoidance, 360 LIDAR vision to scan and map your home, the ability to set up cleaning schedules, a Sonic Mopping features to scrub hard floors 100 times per minute, HEPA filtration, and a self-emptying feature with the included bin rated to hold up to 60 days of dirt and debris.

Shark PowerDetect ThermaCharged Pro Robot Vacuum And Mop Is $450 Off Too

Shark PowerDetect NeverTouch Pro.

An even more advanced option is Shark's PowerDetect ThermaCharged Pro, which is on sale for $749.99 at Best Buy (38% off, save $450). It's quite a bit more expensive and we've seen it sell for less on Amazon several weeks ago, but it's still well below it's average selling price.

This is another 2-in-1 model for whole home cleaning. It adds a heated mop feature that automatically washes the mop with 185F water and dries it with 175F air. It also automatically refills its own water tank for up to 30 days. And like the Matrix Plus, it automatically deposits dusts and debris into a 60-day capacity bin.

One advantage of the PowerDetect ThermaCharged Pro is that it lifts mop pads high over carpets, as well as potential ground-level obstacles like stray socks and buffers between rooms. It's also designed to capture more dirt and reach farther compared to the matrix 2-in-1.

If you can do without the heated water feature, then check out Shark's PowerDetect NeverTouch Pro that's on sale for $599.99 at Best Buy (40% off, save $400). It shares most of the same features as the ThermaCharged model, just without the automatically heated water.
Tags:  deals, robot vacuum, shark
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
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