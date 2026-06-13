Forget Prime Day: Best Buy Slashes $1,700 Off LG's 77-Inch OLED TV





While deal hunters are waiting for Amazon's Prime Day event to kick off later this month, Best Buy is serving up a huge discount on LG's 77-inch B5 series OLED TV, bringing it back down to $1,299.99, which is one of the lowest prices to date for this model. And while technically an entry-level model within LG's OLED family, there is a lot to like about this TV.

LG 77-Inch B5 Series OLED TV Is $1,700 Off

77-inch LG B5 Series OLED TV on sale for $1,299.99 at Best Buy is a $1,700 discount over MSRP. If you head to the product page on LG's website, that is the current advertised price. Realistically, street pricing is often much lower than LG's ambitious list price. From the spattering of cached entries at the Internet Archive, we gather that this model is typically on sale for $1,499.99. Technically, theon sale fory is a $1,700 discount over MSRP. If you head to the product page on LG's website, that is the current advertised price. Realistically, street pricing is often much lower than LG's ambitious list price. From the spattering of cached entries at the Internet Archive, we gather that this model is typically on sale for $1,499.99.





Even so, you don't see the 77-inch B5 drop to $1,299.99 all that often. But is it any good? Absolutely. Our friends at Rtings deemed the B5 to be a " great TV for any usage ," noting that it uses a WOLED panel just like LG's outstanding C5 series. They praised the B5 for its vibrant colors, perfect black levels, and excellent accuracy right out of the box.





They also heaped on the praise for its gaming chops calling it an "excellent" option that is incredibly responsive with low input lag and support for 4K at 120Hz on all four of its full-bandwidth HDMI 2.1 ports.





So what's the difference between the B5 and C5? The C5 bumps the refresh rate to 144Hz and delivers a little bit more brightness. It also features a faster processor. Otherwise, the B5 is great option, both for watching TV shows and movies, and for playing games. And at this price, you'd be hard pressed to find a better value in OLED.

Hisense U6 Pro Mini LED TV Is 40% Off









Hisense's massive 85-inch U6 Pro mini LED TV for $1,197.99 at Amazon (40% off, save $802) or $1,198.99 at Best Buy. If you're looking to make an even bigger splash in terms of size and are wiling to step away from OLED territory, you can scoreforor





Here's the thing with TVs—no matter how big you go, you end up getting used to the size over time and wonder if you should have gone even bigger. Or so thought...until I picked up an 85-inch Samsung mini LED TV several years ago. Sure, the awe factor has dissipated, but it still feels very big and I don't feel like I'm missing out by not having a 98-inch/100-inch TV.





As for the U6 Pro, this is Hisense's 2026 model. It features a native 144Hz refresh rate, a built-in subwoofer and Dolby Atmos support, two HDMI 2.1 ports and two HDMI 2.0 ports, built-in Alexa support, and Fire TV smarts.





Other size options are on sale too: