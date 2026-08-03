Best Buy Slashes Lenovo RTX 5060 Gaming Laptop In Deal Of The Day





Every time we blink, it seems there is another price hike on something or other. However, if you have been holding out for a capable mid-range gaming laptop that will not break the bank, then check out Best Buy's 'deal of the day' on a reasonably well-equipped Lenovo LOQ system that pairs an Intel CPU with NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5060.

Lenovo LOQ Gaming Laptop With GeForce RTX 5060 Is $1,199

Lenovo LOQ gaming laptop config down to $1,199 (save $650.99). We can quibble over the advertised savings over Best Buy's inflated $1,849.99 "comparable value," but regardless of the true savings, this discount makes Lenovo's laptop one of the cheapest around with a GeForce RTX 5060. Best Buy's deal of the day offer brings thisconfig down to. We can quibble over the advertised savings over Best Buy's inflated $1,849.99 "comparable value," but regardless of the true savings, this discount makes Lenovo's laptop one of the cheapest around with a GeForce RTX 5060.





Key specs include:

Display: 15.6-inch IPS (1920x1080, 144Hz refresh rate, 300 nits, G-SYNC)

15.6-inch IPS (1920x1080, 144Hz refresh rate, 300 nits, G-SYNC) Processor: Intel Core i7-13650HX (14 cores, up to 4.9GHz)

Intel Core i7-13650HX (14 cores, up to 4.9GHz) Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 GPU

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 GPU Memory: 16GB DDR5 RAM

16GB DDR5 RAM Storage: 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD The Intel chip is 13th Gen Core processor based on Raptor Lake. There are newer architectures out there, though not at this price with a GeForce RTX 5060 in tow. It's also still a fairly stout chip with 14 cores, 20 threads, up to a 4.9GHz clock speed, and 24MB of L3 cache. Gigabyte Gaming A16 With GeForce RTX 5060 Is $1,159.99





Gigabyte Gaming A16 model that's on sale for $1,159.99 (save $140). It features a 16-inch display with a 1920x1200 resolution (16:10 aspect ratio) and a slightly faster 165Hz refresh rate, twice the RAM at 32GB, and twice the storage at 1TB. The only cheaper option we found with the same GPU is thisthat's on sale for. It features a 16-inch display with a 1920x1200 resolution (16:10 aspect ratio) and a slightly faster 165Hz refresh rate, twice the RAM at 32GB, and twice the storage at 1TB.





Not every component is an upgrade, though. This one trades the 13650HX for the Core i7-13620H. That's also a Raptor Lake part, but with 10 cores and 16 threads, with the same max turbo clock (4.9GHz) and same amount of L3 cache (24MB).





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