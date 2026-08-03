CATEGORIES
home News

Best Buy Slashes Lenovo RTX 5060 Gaming Laptop In Deal Of The Day

by Paul LillyMonday, August 03, 2026, 11:06 AM EDT
Render of a Lenovo LOQ gaming laptop.
Every time we blink, it seems there is another price hike on something or other. However, if you have been holding out for a capable mid-range gaming laptop that will not break the bank, then check out Best Buy's 'deal of the day' on a reasonably well-equipped Lenovo LOQ system that pairs an Intel CPU with NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5060.

Lenovo LOQ Gaming Laptop With GeForce RTX 5060 Is $1,199

Best Buy's deal of the day offer brings this Lenovo LOQ gaming laptop config down to $1,199 (save $650.99). We can quibble over the advertised savings over Best Buy's inflated $1,849.99 "comparable value," but regardless of the true savings, this discount makes Lenovo's laptop one of the cheapest around with a GeForce RTX 5060.

Key specs include:
  • Display: 15.6-inch IPS (1920x1080, 144Hz refresh rate, 300 nits, G-SYNC)
  • Processor: Intel Core i7-13650HX (14 cores, up to 4.9GHz)
  • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 GPU
  • Memory: 16GB DDR5 RAM
  • Storage: 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD
The Intel chip is 13th Gen Core processor based on Raptor Lake. There are newer architectures out there, though not at this price with a GeForce RTX 5060 in tow. It's also still a fairly stout chip with 14 cores, 20 threads, up to a 4.9GHz clock speed, and 24MB of L3 cache.

Gigabyte Gaming A16 With GeForce RTX 5060 Is $1,159.99

Gigabyte Gaming A16 laptop.

The only cheaper option we found with the same GPU is this Gigabyte Gaming A16 model that's on sale for $1,159.99 (save $140). It features a 16-inch display with a 1920x1200 resolution (16:10 aspect ratio) and a slightly faster 165Hz refresh rate, twice the RAM at 32GB, and twice the storage at 1TB.

Not every component is an upgrade, though. This one trades the 13650HX for the Core i7-13620H. That's also a Raptor Lake part, but with 10 cores and 16 threads, with the same max turbo clock (4.9GHz) and same amount of L3 cache (24MB).

Here are a few more gaming laptop deals...
Tags:  deals, Lenovo, Laptops, geforce rtx 5060
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy Policy

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

Editorial Policy

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy Policy - Copyright Notice - Terms Of Use