Best Buy Sale Drops Google TVs As Low As $139.99 Right Now

TCL Q3K Series Google TV - Image: TCL / Adobe Firefly

If you are in the market for a new TV, do yourself a favor and check out Best Buy's sale on Google TV models. Several models are marked down by hundreds of dollars (compared to MSRP), and if you're hunting for just a cheap set for a guest bedroom or dorm room, you can even find models priced below $200, including a TCL set that's on sale for a low $139.99.

TCL's 32-Inch Q3K Series Google TV Is On Sale For $139.99

TCL's 32-inch Q3K Series Google TV—it's marked down to $139.99 at Best Buy (save $40) right now. The cheapest of the bunch is—it's marked down toright now.





Keep in mind that this is a 1080p model and not a 4K resolution TV. Otherwise, there are some compelling features for the price, including quantum dot technology, HDR10 support, and of course Google TV as the smart platform.





Connectivity consists of a pair of HDMI 2.0 ports, 1x composite video, a USB 2.0 Type-A port, a 3.5mm audio jack, and an optical digital port. On the wireless set, it supports both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

TCL's 65-Inch QM6K Mini LED Google TV Is $300 Off

TCL QM6K QD-Mini LED Google TV - Image: TCL



TCL's 65-inch QM6K QD-Mini LED Google TV—it's on sale for $699.99 at Best Buy (save $300). Likewise, you can find it for $679.99 at Amazon with some bonus offers to boot. Either way, it's a big upgrade compared to the Q3K model. If you are looking for something considerably bigger and more upscale, then check out the discount on—it's on sale for. Likewise, you can find it forwith some bonus offers to boot. Either way, it's a big upgrade compared to the Q3K model.





The big upgrade here—other than sheer size—is the jump to mini LED lighting. That means higher brightness and better handling of unwanted blooming.





You also get Dolby Vision support on this model, alongside HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG. Additionally, it's faster with a native 144Hz refresh rate (versus 60Hz), and the connectivity is better too (2x HDMI 2.1, 2x HDMI 2.0, 1x LAN, 1x USB 2.0 Type-A, 1x USB 3.0 Type A).





Here are a few more Google TV models that are on sale: