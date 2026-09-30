CATEGORIES
home News

Best Buy Sale Drops Google TVs As Low As $139.99 Right Now

by Paul LillyWednesday, September 30, 2026, 11:26 AM EDT
TCL Q3K Series Google TV
TCL Q3K Series Google TV - Image: TCL / Adobe Firefly
If you are in the market for a new TV, do yourself a favor and check out Best Buy's sale on Google TV models. Several models are marked down by hundreds of dollars (compared to MSRP), and if you're hunting for just a cheap set for a guest bedroom or dorm room, you can even find models priced below $200, including a TCL set that's on sale for a low $139.99.

TCL's 32-Inch Q3K Series Google TV Is On Sale For $139.99

The cheapest of the bunch is TCL's 32-inch Q3K Series Google TV—it's marked down to $139.99 at Best Buy (save $40) right now.

Keep in mind that this is a 1080p model and not a 4K resolution TV. Otherwise, there are some compelling features for the price, including quantum dot technology, HDR10 support, and of course Google TV as the smart platform.

Connectivity consists of a pair of HDMI 2.0 ports, 1x composite video, a USB 2.0 Type-A port, a 3.5mm audio jack, and an optical digital port. On the wireless set, it supports both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

TCL's 65-Inch QM6K Mini LED Google TV Is $300 Off

TCL QM6K QD-Mini LED Google TV
TCL QM6K QD-Mini LED Google TV - Image: TCL

If you are looking for something considerably bigger and more upscale, then check out the discount on TCL's 65-inch QM6K QD-Mini LED Google TV—it's on sale for $699.99 at Best Buy (save $300). Likewise, you can find it for $679.99 at Amazon with some bonus offers to boot. Either way, it's a big upgrade compared to the Q3K model.

The big upgrade here—other than sheer size—is the jump to mini LED lighting. That means higher brightness and better handling of unwanted blooming.

You also get Dolby Vision support on this model, alongside HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG. Additionally, it's faster with a native 144Hz refresh rate (versus 60Hz), and the connectivity is better too (2x HDMI 2.1, 2x HDMI 2.0, 1x LAN, 1x USB 2.0 Type-A, 1x USB 3.0 Type A).

Here are a few more Google TV models that are on sale:
Tags:  deals, TV, google tv, televisions
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy Policy

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy Policy - Copyright Notice - Terms Of Use