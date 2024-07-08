CATEGORIES
Best Buy MacBook Air 15 Blowout Sale: Save $300 With These Killer Deals

by Paul LillyMonday, July 08, 2024, 10:31 AM EDT
MacBook Air 15 on a black and gray gradient background.
Conventional wisdom dictates that one of the best times to invest in a tech product is after a new generation has been announced. That's because markdowns on what has suddenly become a previous generation product increase the bang-for-buck proposition, and that is precisely the situation right now with Apple's MacBook Air lineup, with Apple having recently announced its M3 MacBook Air models.

For those who do not need or want to spend a premium on the latest and greatest, there are several deals on last-generation MacBook Air laptops to be had. For example, this MacBook Air 15 with a custom M2 processor inside is on sale for $999.99 at Best Buy (save $299.01).

Best Buy has this listed as a "clearance" item, which in theory means two things: once it sells out, it will no longer be available, and you're not likely to see it listed for a lower price (at least not at Best Buy).

The M2 is still a formidable slice of silicon, so don't be fooled by the clearance tag. Granted, you're only getting 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage at this price, but for general usage, this is a solid laptop at a great price.

Here are some other options with more RAM and/or storage, as well as deals on the newest models (for those who are willing to splurge)...
Additionally, Best Buy is serving up discounts on MacBook Pro models. Here's a look at what's on tap...
It's possible that Best Buy will add more configs to the mix. You can hit up Best Buy's main MacBook deals page to see every model that's available at a discount.

Not to be outdone, Amazon is offering some enticing discounts on Apple hardware as well. Here's a look...
