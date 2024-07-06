Best Buy's 4th Of July Sale Is Still Lit, Explosive Savings On TVs, iPads, Laptops





Independence Day is now in the rear view mirror but you can still find dynamite deals as part of Best Buy's 4th of July sale, which runs through this Sunday. Bargains abound on an assortment of electronics, from laptops and tablets, to big screen TVs, smart refrigerators, and more. We've taken the liberty of rounding up some of the more compelling sale items, starting with a budget-priced 2-in-1 laptop.

Deals On Laptops And A Gaming Desktop

HP Envy 2-in-1 with a 14-inch Full HD 1080 touchscreen IPS display as pictured above—it's on sale for $479.99 at Best Buy (save $270). You're not going set any benchmark records with this thing, but it is a decent all-around laptop that's easy on the budget, and it arrives well in time for the back-to-school shopping season. That would be thewith a 14-inch Full HD 1080 touchscreen IPS display as pictured above—it's on sale for. You're not going set any benchmark records with this thing, but it is a decent all-around laptop that's easy on the budget, and it arrives well in time for the back-to-school shopping season.





It's powered by an Intel Core 5 Series 1 120U processor, which is a mobile Raptor Lake CPU featuring 10 cores, 12 threads, up to a 5GHz clock speed, 12MB of L3 cache, and integrated graphics clocked at up to 1.25GHz. It also features 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, Wi-Fi 6E support, two USB 3.0 Type-A ports, a USB 3.1 Type-C port, an HDMI 2.1 output, microSD card reader, a dedicated Copilot key, and a 3-cell battery.





Here are a few more PC-related deals...









Sony's 75-inch X85K, which is on sale for $999.99 (save $300). This is an excellent mid-range model that was released in 2022 and still holds up today, especially at its currently discounted price. If it's a big screen TV that you're after, check out this deal on, which is on sale for. This is an excellent mid-range model that was released in 2022 and still holds up today, especially at its currently discounted price.





As with the majority of TVs these days, the X85K sports a 4K resolution. It's powered by Sony's 4K HDR Processor X1 chip and is a Google TV model with Google Assistant support. Some notable features include HDR support (including Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG), a native 120Hz refresh rate, and HDMI 2.1 connectivity (two of the four HDMI inputs), making it a suitable option for gaming.





Here are some more TV deals...

Save Big On iPads And More





iPad Air (5th Gen) with an M1 processor inside (8 CPU cores, 8 GPU cores, 16 Neural Engine cores)—you can find the 64GB model on sale for $399.99 at Best Buy (save $200), and the 256GB variant for Apple recently refreshed its iPad Air lineup and if you don't need to be on the bleeding edge, now is a great time to score a deal on a previous generationprocessor inside (8 CPU cores, 8 GPU cores, 16 Neural Engine cores)—you can find the 64GB model on sale for, and the 256GB variant for $499.99 (save $250)





While the 5th Gen iPad Air has been usurped by the new M2 refresh, it's still very much a capable tablet. It offers up a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with an anti-reflective coating, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide front camera, a 12-megapixel wide rear camera, USB-C connectivity, stereo speakers, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, and touch ID integrated into the top button.





Here are a few more tech deals...