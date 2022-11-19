CATEGORIES
Best Black Friday Gaming Laptop Deals Are Ready To Frag Out Now Up To 33% Off

by Lane BabuderSaturday, November 19, 2022, 01:05 PM EDT
It's almost Thanksgiving here in the U.S., and early Black Friday deals continue to hit the web. Today we have a bunch of interesting offerings from Lenovo, HP, Dell, and more for some fantastic gaming laptop deals...

First, we have the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3, 2022 edition pictured at the top of the page. This laptop houses an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPU, Ryzen 5 6600H CPU, and 8 GB of DDR4 RAM. It even comes with 3 free months of Xbox Game Pass from Microsoft. A pretty respectable offering for only $599.99, which is 33% off the usual $899.99, for a savings of $300!


Next up, we have the HP Victus 15.6" Gaming Laptop. This machine is powered by a Ryzen 7 5800H CPU, a GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU, and 16 GB of RAM. That hardware will offer a little more oomph than the Lenovo machine above, but at a higher price, obviously. This device is currently priced at $817! That's $282.99 off the original MSRP, for a savings of 26%.


Our third featured device comes from Dell. The Dell G15 5520 15.6" Gaming Laptop sports an Intel Core i7-12700H, it also houses 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and and an even more powerful GeForce RTX 3060 6GB. Its display also supports up to 120Hz for buttery smooth animation. the Dell G15 5520 can be had for a price of $1,252.99 after an11% discount, a savings of $147.

With the holiday rapidly approaching, there are way more options available as well. Check out some additional highlights below:
