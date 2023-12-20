Beeper Mini Brings iMessage's Blue Bubbles Back To Android But There's A Very Big Catch





Apple has stated that it is working on implementing RCS and that it will launch in the near future. However, Apple is still planning to distinguish iMessage and RCS texts with blue and green bubbles, respectively.





After the tech giant blocked the Beeper Mini app the first time, Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts put Apple on blast for blocking the app via her X/Twitter account. Hopefully, between all the fuss from Android users and now a US Senator putting pressure on the Cupertino-based company to resolve the issue, Apple will hurry in launching RCS for a smoother texting experience across mobile platforms.