New Beats Studio Buds Plus Are Already $40 Off, Other Great Earbud Deals





At the risk of sounding like a broken record, here's a bit of advice that bears repeating—never (or at least rarely) pay full price for audio gear. Why is that? Whether you're talking about surround sound receivers, home theater speakers, headsets, or earbuds, you can often find audio products on sale . That even holds true for relatively new releases, like the Beats Studio Buds+.





Beats Studio Buds+ have only been on the market for a few months and you can already score a set for a discount. They're marked down to $129.95 on Woot (save $40), which is a 24% discount over the MSRP. These aren't refurbished or recertified either, but brand-spanking-new. It's also worth noting that Woot is owned by Amazon. Thehave only been on the market for a few months and you can already score a set for a discount. They're marked down to(save $40), which is a 24% discount over the MSRP. These aren't refurbished or recertified either, but brand-spanking-new. It's also worth noting that Woot is owned by Amazon.





Like other premium-tier earbuds, the Beats Studio Buds+ are wireless and feature active noise cancelling (ANC) technology. According to Apple (which owns the Beats by Dre brand ), they boast 3x larger microphones, new venting, and a powerful processor to deliver up to 1.6x more ANC power than before.





These buds come with four ear tips and a charging case for up to 36 hours of listening time. The drawback is that the Transparent and Ivory color options are not available at this price, just the Black and Gold. However, they look sleek.













Beats Studio Buds on sale—they're marked down to $99.95 on Amazon (save $50). We lean towards the newer Plus variant for the improved ANC and longer battery life (up to 36 hours versus 24 hours), but otherwise the regular Beats Studio Buds are very similar, including the shape, overall design, and sound quality (except where you need to drown out more noise). You can also find the previous generationon sale—they're marked down to(save $50). We lean towards the newer Plus variant for the improved ANC and longer battery life (up to 36 hours versus 24 hours), but otherwise the regular Beats Studio Buds are very similar, including the shape, overall design, and sound quality (except where you need to drown out more noise).





You also have access to more color options with the non-Plus model, with Sunset Pink, Ocean Blue, Moon Gray, White, Red, and Black versions all available at the same discounted price.













Tagry True Wireless earbuds. They're marked down to $29.73 on Amazon, plus there's a 20% off coupon (just check the box) that brings the tally down even further to $23.74. That brings the discount to over 52% off. In the budget realm, check out the. They're marked down to, plus there's a 20% off coupon (just check the box) that brings the tally down even further to $23.74. That brings the discount to over 52% off.





Are they any good, though? We haven't sampled these ourselves, but they're worth taking a flier. They have a 4.5-star (out of 5 stars) rating on Amazon from over 52,000 user reviews.





Some notable features include a digital power display on the wireless charging case, IPX5 waterproof rating, auto paring, the ability to pair each earbud to a different device, and up to 60 hours of listening time when factoring in the case (up to 6 hours on the earbuds).













AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) bundled with 2 years of AppleCare+ for $228 on Amazon (save $50). Apple is expected to unveil a third-gen iteration later this year, but until then, these rank as Apple's flagship AirPods. You can always find AirPods on sale too. That includes the latest models like thefor(save $50). Apple is expected to unveil a third-gen iteration later this year, but until then, these rank as Apple's flagship AirPods.





We've spent many hours with the first-gen model and like just about everything about them—they sound great, the ANC works well, they're fairly comfortable, and they work seamlessly with Apple's devices (you can use them on Android too).





The 2nd-gen iteration that's on sale up the ante with better sound quality, improved ANC, longer battery life, and slicker on-bud controls.





Here are some deals on earbuds...