Great Amazon Deals: Bose Soundlink Revolve 2, Quiet Comfort Buds, Galaxy Buds 2
Whether mowing the lawn or grilling and chilling at a backyard barbeque, music almost always enhances the experience. You can only do that with stellar speakers or excellent earbuds, which thanksfully, are currently discounted on Amazon.
Starting off, we have the Bose SoundLink Revolve+ ii, a portable speaker knocked down 24% to $249 even. This speaker delivers 360-degree sound for up to 17 hours with its rechargeable LiOn battery, that's housed inside a dust and water-resistant case. It also features a built-in microphone so you can use your voice assistant to change the track, make a call, or do whatever else you might do with Siri, Google, or Alexa.
If that is a bit much, you can drop down to the Bose SoundLink Flex, which is cut back 13% to $129. This is a slightly more compact speaker boasting up to 12 hours of battery life per charge, but still has similar features otherwise. Even smaller than that is the Bose SoundLink Micro, which is 17% off at $99 and boasts 6 hours of playtime on a charge.
If you aren’t looking to bump some tunes for the entire neighborhood, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are currently on sale for $249, or 17% off the regular price. These are in-ear headphones featuring active noise cancellation and personalized sound tuning, somewhat like Apple's AirPods. These earbuds claim to have 6-hour battery life, but can be quick-charged in 20 minutes to get 2 hours of playtime using the charging case, which can give up to 24 hours of listening time total.
Next up, we have the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, which are a steal at $99.99 or 33% off the regular price. These also feature noise cancellation, customized sound equalization, and would pair well with all Samsung devices if that is your brand of choice. With active noise cancellation, you can get around 5 hours of playtime without using the charging case.
Finally, we have the SHOKZ OpenMove bone conduction earphones at $59.95, which are 25% off. These are a little different in that you don’t have to put them in your ears, which may be preferrable for some people. Of course, you aren’t going to get noise cancellation with these, but you will be delivered tunes while still being able to focus on the world around you. These claim to have 6 hours of battery life, but sadly don’t have a way to charge on the go, without using a power bank and cable.
If you do happen to snag one of these deals or find something else, let us know about it in the comments below.
