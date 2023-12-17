Beats Studio Buds Are Nearly 50% Off And Other Great Earbud Deals At Amazon
The holiday shopping season is nearly over, but there are still many great deals for the audiophiles out there if you know where to look. We are here to help though, and have pulled together an array of deals on earbuds from popular brands like Beats, Bose and others...
Beats Studio BudsBeats Studio Buds feature two listening modes: Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and Transparency mode. This allows listeners to either block out the noise altogether, or let in noise so wearers can still hear whats going on around them. The tiny earbuds also offer up to 8 hours of listening time, with up to 24 hours combined using the included charging case.
The Buds are IPX4-rated for sweat and water-resistance, making them perfect for those who enjoy a good workout. The Beats Studio Buds also come with three soft ear tip sizes, so finding a snug and stable fit shouldn’t be an issue. Toss in Class 1 Bluetooth, and wearers can enjoy an extended range of connectivity with fewer dropouts.
These earbuds are compatible with both Android and Apple products. They also support spatial audio for an immersive sound experience. If someone needs to make or take a call, the Beats Studio Buds also have dual-beam forming microphones that target voice and filter out wind and external noise.
The Beats Studio Buds true wireless noise cancelling earbuds are 47% off and currently available for $79.99.
If someone on the list prefers headphones, check out the Beats Studio Pro wireless noise cancelling headset, which offers similar features, and is 49% off for $179.95.
Raycon Everyday EarbudsThe Raycon Everyday Earbuds are an inexpensive alternative for those on a tight budget. The earbuds have offer Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, which should ensure a stable connection up to 33 feet away. The Raycon Everyday Earbuds are also lightweight, and offer plenty of battery life.
Thanks to an IPX6 coating, the Raycon Everyday Earbuds are also waterproof. This makes them an ideal gift for active listeners that may often use them outdoors while running. They offer up to 8 hours of playtime on a single charge, and a case that can charge the earbuds up to 3 additional times. They also come with 6 different sized soft silicone gel tips to help ensure a proper seal and a snug fit.
The Raycon Everyday Earbuds are 30% off and available for $55.99.
Bose QuietComfort Ultra EarbudsPerhaps the audiophile on your list has slightly more expensive tastes. This is where the Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds come in. These Bose earbuds offer top-notch noise cancellation with CustomTune technology that analyzes the sound in each ear and adapts the output to the listener. Bose includes 9 soft eartips and stability bands too, making it easier to attain a secure seal and a comfortable fit.
The Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds have 3 listening modes: Quiet Mode, Aware Mode, and Immersion Mode. This gives users the option to decide between keeping noise out, or letting some noise in. These buds also offer up to 6 hours of listening time (up to 4 with Immersive Mode), and a 20-minute charge gives up to 2 hours of additional playtime.
The Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds also allow users to answer calls or enjoy music with a single earbud. The Bose QuietComfort Ultra noise cancelling earbuds are 17% off and available for $249.00.
If none of the above choices fit the needs of someone on your holiday shopping list, check out these other deals -- there's lots to choose from:
- LG Tone FP-5 Free wireless earbuds with active noise cancelling are 56% off for $57.49.
- Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) with USB-C charging are 20% off for $199.99.
- Apple AirPods (2nd Gen) with Lightning charging case are 235% off for $99.99.
- Sony WF-C700N wireless earbuds are $85.42.
- Sony LInkBuds S earbuds with noise cancelling are 36% off for $128.00.
- Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 earbuds are 30$ off for $159.99.