by Marco ChiappettaWednesday, July 01, 2020, 03:32 PM EDT

Beat The Heat With HotHardware's TCL 10 Pro Giveaway!

tcl10 pro style

What better way to usher in the hot, summer season than to give away a bunch of hot, new smartphones to upgrade your mobile gear? We have teamed up with our friends at TCL who have graciously offered up 5 of their top-end TCL 10 Pro Android smartphones, packing multiple cameras – including a 64MP main shooter -- 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, all wrapped up in a slim, sleek attractive design.

The TCL 10 Pro’s main features and specifications are broken down in the table below...
tcl10 rpo
TCL 10 Pro
Specifications & Features
Processing Platform Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
Display 6.47" FHD+ AMOLED, 2340x1080 resolution, 60Hz, HDR 10
Memory 6GB
Storage 128GB
Rear-Facing Cameras 64MP f/1.79 Main - 16MP f/2.4 123º Ultra-Wide, 5MP f/2.2 Macro, 2MP f/1.8 Low Light
Front-Facing Cameras 24MP f/2.0
Video Recording Up to 4K @ 30fps, 1080p @ 30fps, 1080p slow-mo
Battery 4500 mAh
OS Android 10
Dimensions 158.5 x 72.4 x 9.2mm
Weight 177 grams
Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, USB-C, LTE, FM Radio
Color Ember Gray
All you have to do to earn entry points and win one of these cool devices is like and subscribe to handful of social media sites, and you’ll automatically be entered. There are XX easy ways to enter!


The giveaway will run through Friday, July 10, 2020, at which point we'll let Gleam do its thing and we will announce the lucky winners! Make sure to enter as often as you can to increase your chances!

A special thanks to TCL for sponsoring this giveaway and hooking up some lucky, HotHardware readers with new phones. Good Luck!

** Please note, this giveaway is for U.S. residents only. The winner will assume all duties / taxes associated with delivery. All winners are responsible for any applicable taxes associated with contest prizes. **


