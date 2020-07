Beat The Heat With HotHardware's TCL 10 Pro Giveaway!

TCL 10 Pro Specifications & Features

Processing Platform Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 Display 6.47" FHD+ AMOLED, 2340x1080 resolution, 60Hz, HDR 10 Memory 6GB

Storage 128GB

Rear-Facing Cameras 64MP f/1.79 Main - 16MP f/2.4 123º Ultra-Wide, 5MP f/2.2 Macro, 2MP f/1.8 Low Light

Front-Facing Cameras 24MP f/2.0 Video Recording Up to 4K @ 30fps, 1080p @ 30fps, 1080p slow-mo Battery 4500 mAh OS Android 10

Dimensions 158.5 x 72.4 x 9.2mm Weight 177 grams Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, USB-C, LTE, FM Radio

Color Ember Gray



What better way to usher in the hot, summer season than to give away a bunch of hot, new smartphones to upgrade your mobile gear? We have teamed up with our friends at TCL who have graciously offered up 5 of their top-end TCL 10 Pro Android smartphones , packing multiple cameras – including a 64MP main shooter -- 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, all wrapped up in a slim, sleek attractive design.The TCL 10 Pro’s main features and specifications are broken down in the table below...All you have to do to earn entry points and win one of these cool devices is like and subscribe to handful of social media sites, and you’ll automatically be entered. There are XX easy ways to enter!The giveaway will run through Friday, July 10, 2020, at which point we'll let Gleam do its thing and we will announce the lucky winners! Make sure to enter as often as you can to increase your chances!A special thanks to TCL for sponsoring this giveaway and hooking up some lucky, HotHardware readers with new phones. Good Luck!Please note, this giveaway is forThe winner will assume all duties / taxes associated with delivery. All winners are responsible for any applicable taxes associated with contest prizes.