be quiet! Unveils Pure Loop 3 AIO Liquid Coolers With A Refill Port For Easy Maintenance

Pure Loop 3 : 240 mm for $94.90 / 84.90€, 280 mm for $109.90 / 99.90€, 360 mm for $114.90 / 104.90€.

: 240 mm for $94.90 / 84.90€, 280 mm for $109.90 / 99.90€, 360 mm for $114.90 / 104.90€. Pure Loop 3 LX: 280 mm for $109.90 / 99.90€, 360 mm for $129.90 / 119.90€.

The German manufacturer says that the new coolers will be available from September 9th, and carry a three-year warranty.