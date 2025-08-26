be quiet! Unveils Pure Loop 3 AIO Liquid Coolers With A Refill Port For Easy Maintenance
The two families differ mainly but not only by their lighting capabilities. Starting with the Pure Black 3, these CLCs go out wearing a black matte outfit and are available in 240 mm, 280 mm, and 360 mm sizes. be quiet! says the Pure Wings 3 fans offer high static pressure and a 37.2 dB noise rating even at maximum speed. The fans are daisy-chained together for easy installation and improved cable management.
Meanwhile, the Pure Black 3 LX models eschew any stealth and blast off with ARGB lighting. They come in 240 mm and 360 mm sizes, and their nine-blade Light Wings LX fans let the bright LEDs shine through. This version even includes ten foil stickers for the pump, letting you customize your build's look even further.
On that note, said pump has a motor with six-pole, three-phase setup that ought to offer smooth and quiet operation regardless of RPM. As mentioned earlier, all of these coolers include a refill port for eventual maintenance, though our experience with CLCs indicates that should rarely if ever be needed. The hoses are braided, and all the fan outlets are funnel-shaped to enhance static pressure.
Pricing for these coolers goes as follows; they're pretty darn affordable for what appears to be some high quality gear:
- Pure Loop 3: 240 mm for $94.90 / 84.90€, 280 mm for $109.90 / 99.90€, 360 mm for $114.90 / 104.90€.
- Pure Loop 3 LX: 280 mm for $109.90 / 99.90€, 360 mm for $129.90 / 119.90€.