Apex Legends Hilariously Hacked To Bring Awareness To Unresolved Titanfall Server Hacks





Over the holiday weekend, the popular battle royale game Apex Legends was hacked , but not in the way you may expect. Rather than stealing data, encrypting files, or being generally destructive, the hackers broadcasted a message stating that Respawn Entertainment has not done enough to fight hackers in its first game, Titanfall

Early on July 4th, Apex Legends players of PC began to report that the hackers replaced in-game playlists as well as notifications with complaints about the state of Titanfall. These messages also included a link to SaveTitanfall.com, which further explains that the game, which is still for sale, is “currently unplayable on PC due to hacker(s) using exploits.”







Breaking: It appears a hacker is taking over Apex playlists with a message about 'Saving Titanfall'. pic.twitter.com/XpMzfRNQZB — Apex Legends News (@alphaINTEL) July 4, 2021

After the initial issue, players across other platforms began to report similar messages and the inability to select any other game playlist aside from the “SaveTitanfall” playlist. Interestingly, the SaveTitanfall website reports that it is “in no way associated with the recent Apex Legends hack,” though it could be an angry community member behind this. Whatever the case is, it seems that Respawn has now pushed a server update to fix this problem and restore matchmaking.Perhaps this sort of vigilante action may be slightly forgiven, provided the accusations against Respawn are true. Furthermore, if the issues with Titanfall are true, Respawn has some work to do because some highly motivated and annoyed people out there are willing to break laws to bring attention to the problem. Either way, this definitely an interesting and eye-catching tactic, but let us know what you think in the comments below.