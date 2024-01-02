Baldur's Gate 3's Maddening Save Game Bug Lingers On Xbox, Here's A Workaround

We’re aware that there is a save issue on Xbox that continues to linger throughout the holidays. It occurs when exiting the game after saving. The game thinks the save was successful but due to a firmware issue, the save file is not fully committed to disk yet.



Microsoft is… — Larian Studios (@larianstudios) December 31, 2023

Create a Larian account at https://larian.com/account. Go to the options menu from the main menu. Under gameplay, activate cross-saves, linking your Larian and Xbox accounts. From now on, your last 5 saves will automatically be uploaded to the larian servers. It is important that you do not exit the game before the upload is finished. The upload is finished when the message “Syncing cloud save” is no longer visible. If the firmware bug occurs, you will need to re-activate the cross-save functionality in the options screen. This will give you access to the save games that were successfully uploaded.

As a result of this issue and the subsequent workaround, Larian Studios says it intends on increasing the number of saved games that get uploaded to the cloud. The studio also ensured gamers that it's working to fix the bug in a timely manner, though no release date for a patch is mentioned.







"We completely understand that losing progress is frustrating, and unacceptable. We’re doing everything we can to ensure this problem - which we understand is unique - is resolved as quickly as possible, and we’ll keep you up to date with progress," Larian Studios said.







We'd love to hear from you in the comments whether this method (or the one suggested previously by Xbox ) helped you or not. Either way, it'd be awesome if Microsoft publishes a firmware update quickly.