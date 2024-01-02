CATEGORIES
Baldur's Gate 3's Maddening Save Game Bug Lingers On Xbox, Here's A Workaround

by Aaron LeongTuesday, January 02, 2024, 10:42 AM EDT
hero BD3
Microsoft Xbox Series X|S owners got a pre-holiday treat with the release of Baldur's Gate 3 on the console, but that gift quickly turned sour with a nasty bug that deleted saved games when players exited the title. Fortunately, the game's developers have suggested a temporary fix until a proper update addresses the frustrating bug.

In a recent post on X/Twitter, Larian Studios stated that it is aware of saved games being erroneously deleted. It believes that the problem stems from a firmware version that causes the game to think the game was successfully saved even though the file was not fully written to the drive's memory. Even though Microsoft has yet to issue a fix for the irritating problem (due to the holidays, natch), the studio suggested a temporary workaround that ensures saved games stay saved. All Xbox Series X|S players have to do is follow these steps:
  1. Create a Larian account at https://larian.com/account.
  2. Go to the options menu from the main menu. Under gameplay, activate cross-saves, linking your Larian and Xbox accounts.
  3. From now on, your last 5 saves will automatically be uploaded to the larian servers. It is important that you do not exit the game before the upload is finished. The upload is finished when the message “Syncing cloud save” is no longer visible.
  4. If the firmware bug occurs, you will need to re-activate the cross-save functionality in the options screen. This will give you access to the save games that were successfully uploaded.
As a result of this issue and the subsequent workaround, Larian Studios says it intends on increasing the number of saved games that get uploaded to the cloud. The studio also ensured gamers that it's working to fix the bug in a timely manner, though no release date for a patch is mentioned.

"We completely understand that losing progress is frustrating, and unacceptable. We’re doing everything we can to ensure this problem - which we understand is unique - is resolved as quickly as possible, and we’ll keep you up to date with progress," Larian Studios said.

We'd love to hear from you in the comments whether this method (or the one suggested previously by Xbox) helped you or not. Either way, it'd be awesome if Microsoft publishes a firmware update quickly.
