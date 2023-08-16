Baldur's Gate 3 Dev Reveals First Game Patch Will Have A Whopping 1,000 Fixes And Tweaks
Baldur's Gate 3 was in Early Access for a few years, but that effort seems to have paid off. With the game now officially released, many feel it's one of the best RPGs to ever grace the PC. Larian Studios isn't done yet, though. Studio head Sven Vincke says that more updates are coming, including a patch that will include a huge number of over 1,000 fixes and enhancements.
The world of Baldur's Gate 3 is expansive and detailed, with a wealth of secrets, unique encounters, and enemies to battle. With all that complication in a D&D-style game, it's no wonder it took years of public testing to get it completed. Early on, Baldur's Gate 3 only had a few classes, and stability was poor, but the final build of the game is solid.
"We're all very enthused by your feedback," Vincke said, before offering a quick rundown of what the developers have in store. First up is Hotfix 4, and if it's anything like Hotfix 3, we can expect a myriad of minor bugs to be squashed. After that comes Patch 1—this is the big one, with more than 1,000 fixes and gameplay tweaks. It's anyone's guess what this massive update will include. Perhaps some skills and spells will get more or less powerful, interactions with characters may change, and the way you interact with the game UI could improve.
About that feedback, you might have to wait until Patch 2 before any specific complaints lodged by players are addressed. Vincke says it will "incorporate some requests" but didn't provide any specifics. And replies to the Twitter/X posting have been remarkably cordial. Baldur's Gate 3 fans seem happy with what Larian Studios has done so far, and are giving the team the benefit of the doubt. It's Metacritic score is also sky-high, beating even the latest installment in the Legend of Zelda franchise.
The development team was reportedly worried the game had peaked in Early Access, but it hit a record 875,000 concurrent players on its first weekend. You can currently only play the game on PC, but a PlayStation 5 version will arrive in September. An Xbox port is in the works, but there's no timeline for that, currently. Larian Studios has claimed the Xbox delay is because the less powerful Series S needs more optimization, but there's also the small side matter of Starfield launching exclusively on the Xbox in September.