Back-To-School Gaming Gear Blowout: Up To 71% Off Corsair Bundles, Keyboards & Headsets





We don’t need an excuse to buy gaming products; it doesn’t take much arm-twisting to convince us to stock up, just some good deals. But if you’re looking for both (an excuse AND deals), Corsair has you covered with a whole bunch of back-to-school specials. These are real discounts, and some of them are pretty big.





Corsair’s K70 Core RGB, which is on sale for $49.99 at Corsair (save $50). That’s a 50% discount over MSRP, and $30 below the lowest price we could find on Amazon. Starting off simple, if it’s a mechanical keyboard you’re after as you head back to the dorm room, you can make off with, which is on sale for. That’s a 50% discount over MSRP, and $30 below the lowest price we could find on Amazon.





This is a mechanical plank with pre-lubricated Corsair MLX Red linear key switches, which means you can expect smooth key presses. We wouldn’t say they’re necessarily quiet, but they’re definitely a more polite choice for a dorm room setting than intentionally clicky key switches.





You’re also looking at a full-size keyboard with a dedicated number pad. It’s durable, too, with an aluminum top plate and double-shot ABS key caps that Corsair says “won’t crack under pressure,” in case you’ve ever had a problem with cracking keys.













Corsair’s HS65 Surround Wired Gaming Headset, which is discounted to $19.99 (save $50). That’s a 71% savings, and again, it’s $30 below the lowest street price we could find on Amazon. One of the deepest discounts available right now is for, which is. That’s a 71% savings, and again, it’s $30 below the lowest street price we could find on Amazon.





Corsair’s HS65 features Dolby Audio 7.1 surround sound, an adjustable headband with microfiber and leatherette-wrapped memory foam earpads, metal construction for durability, an on-ear volume roller, and a flip-to-mute microphone.





It connects via 3.5mm and/or USB, making it compatible with PC, Mac, consoles, and mobile devices. That’s some decent versatility for what’s now a $20 headset.





This is really just the tip of the iceberg in terms of what Corsair is offering for sale. Here a few other highlights…









There are additional savings to be had as well. From August 19-25, you can get an additional $100 off selected systems with coupon code US-SYSTEMS10 at checkout.





From August 26 to September 2, you can score an additional 20% off all furniture products (except TC500s) with coupon code US-FURNITURE20.





August 19 to September 2, get 15% off Corsair Custom Lab bundles (2 or 3 item bundles) from Corsair Custom Lab. And from, get(2 or 3 item bundles) from



