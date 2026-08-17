Lenovo Yoga 7i 2K OLED Laptop Hit $799.99 In Back-To-School Deal

Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 - Image: Lenovo



It's technically still the summer season and will be for several more weeks, but in many parts of the U.S., a new school season is either already underway, or soon will be. For those heading back to school, a new laptop might be in order. If so, there is a deal at Best Buy for a discounted Lenovo 2-in-1 with a premium OLED that is worth checking out.

Best Buy Deal Of The Day: Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-In-1

Lenovo Yoga 7i (model 83TC0003US), which is slashed to $799.99 (save $500). That is just $100 more than the MacBook Neo's revised MSRP after Apple raised pricing on several hardware items, but you get 16GB of memory on the Yoga 7i, as well as a flexible form factor with an OLED touchscreen. Over at Best Buy, today's 'deal of the day' is for the, which is slashed to. That is just $100 more than the MacBook Neo's revised MSRP after Apple raised pricing on several hardware items, but you get 16GB of memory on the Yoga 7i, as well as a flexible form factor with an OLED touchscreen.





The 2K OLED display features a 1920x1200 resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, and 400 nits of brightness. It supports touch input, and with a 360-degree design, it can be folded all the way back to use as a tablet.





Outside of the display, this system sports an Intel Core Ultra 5 322 processor, which is an energy-efficient 18A Panther Lake chip with six cores, up to a 4.4GHz clock speed, 12MB of L3 cache, and a dedicated NPU capable of 46 TOPS for AI workloads. Another 18 TOPS can be squeezed out of the chip's onboard graphics with dual Xe cores clocked at up to 2.3GHz.





Other specs include 16GB of LPDDR5X-6400 memory, a 512GB solid state drive (SSD), two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a single USB 3.2 Type-A port, an HDMI 2.1 output, a microSD card slot, and Wi-Fi 7 connectivity.

Dell 2K Touchscreen Laptop Drops To $599.99

Dell touchscreen laptop - Image: Dell



Dell 2K touchscreen laptop (model LDC15250-7427BLK-PUS) that is on sale for $599.99 at Best Buy (save $500). If you don't care about OLED and/or are willing to scale back some specs for a cheaper cost, then check out thisthat is on sale for





Advertised as a '60th anniversary deal', the discount drops this laptop to $100 below the starting price of a MacBook Neo without resorting to 8GB of RAM. Instead, it pairs 16GB of DDR5-4400 memory and a 512GB SSD with a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 1355U processor (10C/12T, up to 5GHz, 12MB L3 cache) based on Raptor Lake.





The display is a 15.6-inch IPS panel with a 1920x1080 resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, and 220 nits of brightness. Lenovo's OLED panel on the aforementioned Yoga 7i is a more premium screen for sure, but you're still getting Full HD 1080p here, as well as touch input.





As for the I/O, you're looking at a 1x HDMI 1.4, 1x USB 3.2 Type-A, 1x USB 3.2 Type-C, 1x USB 2.0 Type-A, 1x 3.5mm headphone jack, and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity.