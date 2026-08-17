CATEGORIES
home News

Lenovo Yoga 7i 2K OLED Laptop Hit $799.99 In Back-To-School Deal

by Paul LillyMonday, August 17, 2026, 10:32 AM EDT
Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1
Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 - Image: Lenovo

It's technically still the summer season and will be for several more weeks, but in many parts of the U.S., a new school season is either already underway, or soon will be. For those heading back to school, a new laptop might be in order. If so, there is a deal at Best Buy for a discounted Lenovo 2-in-1 with a premium OLED that is worth checking out.

Best Buy Deal Of The Day: Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-In-1

Over at Best Buy, today's 'deal of the day' is for the Lenovo Yoga 7i (model 83TC0003US), which is slashed to $799.99 (save $500). That is just $100 more than the MacBook Neo's revised MSRP after Apple raised pricing on several hardware items, but you get 16GB of memory on the Yoga 7i, as well as a flexible form factor with an OLED touchscreen.

The 2K OLED display features a 1920x1200 resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, and 400 nits of brightness. It supports touch input, and with a 360-degree design, it can be folded all the way back to use as a tablet.

Outside of the display, this system sports an Intel Core Ultra 5 322 processor, which is an energy-efficient 18A Panther Lake chip with six cores, up to a 4.4GHz clock speed, 12MB of L3 cache, and a dedicated NPU capable of 46 TOPS for AI workloads. Another 18 TOPS can be squeezed out of the chip's onboard graphics with dual Xe cores clocked at up to 2.3GHz.

Other specs include 16GB of LPDDR5X-6400 memory, a 512GB solid state drive (SSD), two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a single USB 3.2 Type-A port, an HDMI 2.1 output, a microSD card slot, and Wi-Fi 7 connectivity.

Dell 2K Touchscreen Laptop Drops To $599.99

Dell touchscreen laptop
Dell touchscreen laptop - Image: Dell

If you don't care about OLED and/or are willing to scale back some specs for a cheaper cost, then check out this Dell 2K touchscreen laptop (model LDC15250-7427BLK-PUS) that is on sale for $599.99 at Best Buy (save $500).

Advertised as a '60th anniversary deal', the discount drops this laptop to $100 below the starting price of a MacBook Neo without resorting to 8GB of RAM. Instead, it pairs 16GB of DDR5-4400 memory and a 512GB SSD with a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 1355U processor (10C/12T, up to 5GHz, 12MB L3 cache) based on Raptor Lake.

The display is a 15.6-inch IPS panel with a 1920x1080 resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, and 220 nits of brightness. Lenovo's OLED panel on the aforementioned Yoga 7i is a more premium screen for sure, but you're still getting Full HD 1080p here, as well as touch input.

As for the I/O, you're looking at a 1x HDMI 1.4, 1x USB 3.2 Type-A, 1x USB 3.2 Type-C, 1x USB 2.0 Type-A, 1x 3.5mm headphone jack, and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity.
Tags:  deals, Lenovo, Laptops, OLED, yoga 7i
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy Policy

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

Editorial Policy

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy Policy - Copyright Notice - Terms Of Use