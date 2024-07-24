Ace Your Back-To-School Shopping With RTX Gaming Laptop Deals Up To $1K Off





Don't look now, but we're creeping towards the end of July. You know what that means, right? Yes, school is almost back in session. To help prepare for the next semester, NVIDIA and its retail partners are offering up a bunch of back-to-school bargains on gaming laptops powered by GeForce RTX 40 series hardware at various price points.





Razer Blade 16 that's packed to the rafters with high-end hardware. It's not cheap by any stretch—you can find this particular config on sale for $3,299.99 at Amazon, which is $1,000 below the MSRP—but it's deeply discounted over the list price and fully loaded. For those looking to splurge, one such laptop is thethat's packed to the rafters with high-end hardware. It's not cheap by any stretch—you can find this particular config on sale for, which is $1,000 below the MSRP—but it's deeply discounted over the list price and fully loaded.





It starts with the 16-inch "dual-mode" mini LED display. Mini LED is a selling point all on its own, but in this case, the display supports running 120Hz at a 4K resolution, or 240Hz when dropping down for FHD+, giving gamers the best of both worlds.





Underneath the hood users will find a 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13950H processor (24C/32T, up to 5.5GHz, 36MB of L3 cache), NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 GPU, 32GB of RAM, and 2TB of solid state drive (SSD) storage.





Razer Blade 16 with a GeForce RTX 4070 and 1TB of SSD storage for $2,479.99 at Amazon (save $825). All of the other specs are the same. If you're looking for a tamer and/or more economical setup, you can score aand 1TB of SSD storage for(save $825). All of the other specs are the same.













Samsung Galaxy Book4 Ultra 16, which is on sale for $2,399.99 at Best Buy (save $600). It features a 16-inch AMOLED display with a 2880x1800 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, with touch support to boot. An option that is a little easier on the wallet/purse is this, which is on sale for(save $600). It features a 16-inch AMOLED display with a 2880x1800 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, with touch support to boot.





It's powered by an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor (16C/22T, up to 5.1GHz, 24MB of L3 cache) based on Meteor Lake. That's the latest mobile architecture from Intel (until Lunar Lake arrives), and it's notable in part because it boasts a dedicated neural processing unit (NPU) to handle emerging AI workloads.





Other specifications include a GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, 32GB of LPDDR5X-7467 RAM, a 1TB SSD, Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, Wi-Fi 6E, and Windows 11.





