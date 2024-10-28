Ayaneo's Sci-Fi Themed Starship Graphics Dock Comes Into View Ahead Of Launch





The Starship is part of Ayaneo's Remake brand , and the company says that like the rest of the Remake collection, it is inspired by retro-futurist ideas, particularly the space fantasy films of the 1970s and 1980s. The exterior of the dock certainly has a look reminiscent of utilitarian spacecraft from science fiction in that area. Don't be fooled by the renders; it's all-aluminum, not plastic.









Inside the dock is a Radeon RX 7600M XT GPU . This potent mobile graphics processor has enough horsepower to handle basically any game in 1080p resolution, and could push some titles higher as long as you make judicious use of FSR upscaling. Interestingly, the dial on top of the Starship is a "Dual-Engine Turbo Knob" that allows users to tweak the GPU's power limit from 100W to 120W, increasing fan noise, but also improving performance.





Another nifty feature of the Starship is that it supports host connections using USB4, Thunderbolt, and the unusual OCuLink connector that has only really ever been used on gaming handhelds and their associated graphics docks, at least in the consumer realm. Ayaneo says that the AG01 Starship can dynamically switch between Type-C and OCuLink connections, which is to our knowledge a first for these devices. There's no vendor lock-in here; you can use the Starship with competing gaming handhelds, laptops, or even a desktop if you were so inclined.





Indeed, there's a MicroSD slot that supports transfer rates up to 300 MB/second, and an M.2-2280 slot that supports PCIe 3.0 NVMe SSDs. In addition to everything else, the Starship serves as a 100W charger from its USB4 port, and that works even if the GPU is in use thanks to a 330W power supply for the dock. That's enough power to charge up even larger notebooks, like the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge that we reviewed.



